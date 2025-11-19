UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2025 Out - Check Link, Steps and Result Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Nov 2025
15:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the final answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025.
The state-level examination was held in four shifts over two days across 1,479 examination centres.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the final answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025, conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025. The state-level examination was held in four shifts over two days across 1,479 examination centres in 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the Commission released the provisional answer key and invited objections through an online link activated on September 11. After thoroughly reviewing all challenges submitted by candidates, UPSSSC has now issued the revised, shift-wise master answer key on its official website, upsssc.gov.in, enabling candidates to verify the updated responses.

UP TGT Exam 2025 Postponed - UPSESSB to Announce Revised Dates Soon
UP TGT Exam 2025 Postponed - UPSESSB to Announce Revised Dates Soon
India Shines with 103 Universities in QS World Sustainability Rankings 2026: IIT Delhi Leads!
India Shines with 103 Universities in QS World Sustainability Rankings 2026: IIT Delhi Leads!

To download the PET 2025 answer keys, candidates can follow these steps:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the answer key links.
  • Select the relevant exam answer key PDF.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

The PET consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 100 marks, with a duration of two hours.

As per the latest updates, the UPSSSC PET 2025 results will be announced soon. Once declared, candidates will receive the PET scorecard, which will serve as a validity-based certificate. Qualified candidates will become eligible to apply for various upcoming UPSSSC recruitment processes that require PET scores.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 19 Nov 2025
15:05 PM
UPSSSC PET Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test Answer Key
Similar stories
QS World University Rankings 2026

India Shines with 103 Universities in QS World Sustainability Rankings 2026: IIT Delh. . .

Exams postponed

UP TGT Exam 2025 Postponed - UPSESSB to Announce Revised Dates Soon

AIBE XX

AIBE XX: BCI Issues Detailed Guidelines for Blind and Low-Vision Candidates Ahead of . . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Issues Key Instructions for Schools Ahead of 2026 Practical and Internal Assessm. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tribute. . .

QS World University Rankings 2026

India Shines with 103 Universities in QS World Sustainability Rankings 2026: IIT Delh. . .

Exams postponed

UP TGT Exam 2025 Postponed - UPSESSB to Announce Revised Dates Soon

AIBE XX

AIBE XX: BCI Issues Detailed Guidelines for Blind and Low-Vision Candidates Ahead of . . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Issues Key Instructions for Schools Ahead of 2026 Practical and Internal Assessm. . .

Rajasthan police

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 Declared, District-Wise Lists and Details Rele. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality