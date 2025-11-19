UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2025 Out - Check Link, Steps and Result Updates

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the final answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. The state-level examination was held in four shifts over two days across 1,479 examination centres.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the final answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025, conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025. The state-level examination was held in four shifts over two days across 1,479 examination centres in 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the Commission released the provisional answer key and invited objections through an online link activated on September 11. After thoroughly reviewing all challenges submitted by candidates, UPSSSC has now issued the revised, shift-wise master answer key on its official website, upsssc.gov.in, enabling candidates to verify the updated responses.

To download the PET 2025 answer keys, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the answer key links.

Select the relevant exam answer key PDF.

Check and download the same for future reference.

The PET consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 100 marks, with a duration of two hours.

As per the latest updates, the UPSSSC PET 2025 results will be announced soon. Once declared, candidates will receive the PET scorecard, which will serve as a validity-based certificate. Qualified candidates will become eligible to apply for various upcoming UPSSSC recruitment processes that require PET scores.

Find the direct download link here.