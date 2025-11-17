Brainware University Set to Host SAATHI: A Seminar on Sustainable Agro-Food Advancement

Summary Brainware University, Kolkata, is gearing up to host a significant national seminar titled “Sustainable Agro-Food Advancement through Traditional Heritage and Indigenous Knowledge (SAATHI)” on November 19, 2025. Positioned as a major pre-event highlight in the country’s agricultural research landscape, the seminar will bring together leading experts, innovators, and young scholars.

As India continues to prioritise agricultural sustainability and food security, Brainware University, Kolkata, is gearing up to host a significant national seminar titled “Sustainable Agro-Food Advancement through Traditional Heritage and Indigenous Knowledge (SAATHI)” on November 19, 2025. Positioned as a major pre-event highlight in the country’s agricultural research landscape, the seminar will bring together leading experts, innovators, and young scholars for a day of insightful dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The seminar will feature an esteemed panel of experts, including Dr. Gouranga Kar, Director, ICAR-CRIJAF; Dr. Pradip Dey, Director, ICAR-ATARI, Kolkata; Prof. (Dr.) Pranab Hazra from the Department of Vegetable Science, BCKV; and Prof. (Dr.) Nirmal Mandal from the Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, BCKV. These distinguished speakers are expected to contribute significantly to discussions on enhancing rural livelihoods, boosting agricultural resilience, and ensuring national nutritional security.

With agriculture remaining the backbone of India’s socio-economic progress, the seminar aims to foster fresh perspectives and technology-driven solutions that can support farmers and benefit consumers at scale.

A major attraction of SAATHI 2025 will be its impactful technical sessions, bringing together researchers, scholars, and students working across frontier areas of agro-food sciences.

The seminar will also host selected abstract presentations and extempore competitions, offering young participants a rare opportunity to present ideas, gain feedback from experts, and develop leadership skills.

The event will also include recognition and felicitation initiatives, motivating contributors to continue impactful research that serves society.

This initiative reflects Brainware University’s expanding commitment to multidisciplinary education and research, firmly aligned with national developmental priorities and the vision of a self-reliant India.

The insights, collaborations, and innovations emerging from SAATHI 2025 are expected to contribute meaningfully to building a more resilient, sustainable, and nutrition-secure nation - ensuring that traditional wisdom and modern science work hand in hand for a better tomorrow.