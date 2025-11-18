St Xavier’s University

X-Verse ’25 Marks Biggest Intra-College Celebration at St Xavier’s University, Kolkata

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Nov 2025
14:19 PM

SXU Kolkata

Summary
St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, witnessed an electrifying celebration of talent, teamwork, and innovation as the Xavier’s Commerce and Management Society (XCMS) hosted X-Verse ’25.
With unmatched participation, expert coordination, and a theme that inspired students to aim beyond the horizon, this year’s edition has set a new benchmark.

St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, witnessed an electrifying celebration of talent, teamwork, and innovation as the Xavier’s Commerce and Management Society (XCMS) hosted X-Verse ’25, its biggest-ever intra-college fest, on November 8, 2025. Set against the celestial theme “Cosmos: Nothing Beyond,” the day-long event brought together students from all departments to compete, collaborate, and celebrate under one vibrant universe.

A Grand Opening Celebrating Teamwork and Vision

SXU Kolkata

Organised in a remarkable two-week sprint, X-Verse ’25 stood out as the most ambitious edition yet, reflecting the society’s relentless determination and unity. The festivities began with a grand Opening Ceremony at the University Quadrangle, graced by the presence of Vice-Chancellor Rev. Fr. Dr. John Felix Raj, S.J.; Registrar Rev. Fr. Dr. Xavier Jeyaraj, S.J.; Dean Dr. Anupam Mitra; Campus Minister Mr. Mario Martin Louis; Alumni Association Hony. Secretary Mr. Vatsal Chirimar; Professors-in-Charge Dr. Sumatra Bhattacharya and Dr. Mili Kar, and other eminent dignitaries. The ceremony featured the traditional lamp-lighting, inspiring addresses, and the launch of the official X-Verse ’25 video, setting an energising tone for the competitions ahead.

Stellar Events Testing Skill, Strategy, and Creativity

SXU Kolkata

Across various campus venues, students competed in six commerce and management–driven contests:

  • Solaris Prime (Best Manager) – Evaluated leadership, crisis handling, and decision-making
  • Athenian Arsenal (Strategic Management) – Focused on analytical thinking and execution
  • Jovian Capital (Finance) – Tested financial planning and market insight
  • Neptura Nexus (PR & Marketing) – Highlighted communication and brand innovation
  • Ares Arena (Sports Management) – Blended athletics, planning, and logistics
  • Astral Lore (Tales & Design) – Celebrated creativity, storytelling, and aesthetics

Each event challenged participants through high-intensity rounds, celebrating the diverse talents of the Xaverian community.

Memorable Closing Ceremony

The spirited contests culminated in the Closing Ceremony, where champions, runners-up, and second runners-up were honoured with trophies, certificates, hampers, and cash prizes. The success of X-Verse ’25 was amplified by the support of prestigious partners including BMW OSL Prestige Pvt. Ltd. and BMW Motorrad as Co-Powered By sponsors, along with notable associate sponsors such as Berryblues, Orion Edutech, Seraphine Salon, TCC, HP, Aahar Catering Services, The Event Enchanters, Njoy Snacks, Appetite Felicity, Herbaa Fumes, Suvamjeet Enterprises, Bclear, 91.9 Friends FM, TT Edugraph, and Xposure.

SXU Kolkata

As the day drew to a close, stand-up comedian Anmol Garg, popularly known as Corporate Babaji, delivered a laughter-filled performance that had the audience roaring with joy. The event concluded in signature XCMS style, with a high-spirited chant of “Who are we? XCMS!”, joined enthusiastically by Garg himself — a fitting finale to a day defined by energy, creativity, and camaraderie.

A Legacy Event That Expanded the X-Verse Universe

X-Verse ’25 not only celebrated commerce and management excellence but also embodied the spirit of collaboration and limitless ambition. With unmatched participation, expert coordination, and a theme that inspired students to aim beyond the horizon, this year’s edition has set a new benchmark — proving that at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, there is truly “Nothing Beyond.”

St Xavier’s University Business Fest
