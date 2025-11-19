UP TGT Exam 2025 Postponed - UPSESSB to Announce Revised Dates Soon

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has officially postponed the UP TGT Exam 2025. This announcement follows the earlier postponement of the UP PGT Exam 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has officially postponed the UP TGT Exam 2025, which was earlier scheduled to be held on December 18 and 19, 2025. In its latest notification, the Board stated that the examination under TGT Advertisement No. 01/2022 has been deferred following a decision taken during the Commission’s meeting. The postponement has been attributed to unforeseen circumstances that necessitated a schedule change to ensure transparency, fairness, and the smooth conduct of the recruitment process.

The Commission has informed candidates that the revised exam dates for UP TGT 2025 will be released separately once the updated schedule is finalised. Applicants are advised to regularly check the official websites and monitor their registered email IDs and phone numbers for real-time updates.

This announcement follows the earlier postponement of the UP PGT Exam 2025, which was initially planned for October 15 and 16, 2025. Both examinations—TGT and PGT—will now be rescheduled, with the updated timetable expected to be shared soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the UP TGT PGT Admit Card 2025 from upessc.up.gov.in or upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

The Board has confirmed that the UP TGT and PGT exams will be conducted in offline mode, using the traditional pen-and-paper format. Candidates are encouraged to stay alert to further announcements to avoid missing critical updates regarding the revised test dates or admit card release.