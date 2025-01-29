St Montfort’s Annual Sports Meet 2025: A Celebration of Team Spirit and Excellence

Summary St Montfort’s Senior Secondary School, Baruipur, hosted its Third Annual Sports Meet with grandeur and enthusiasm. The event, held on January 18, 2025, highlighted students’ dedication to sports and teamwork.

St Montfort’s Senior Secondary School, Baruipur, hosted its Third Annual Sports Meet with grandeur and enthusiasm, highlighting students’ dedication to sports and teamwork. The event, held on January 18, 2025, was graced by Chief Guest IPS Officer Palash Chandra Dhali, Superintendent of Police, Baruipur Police District, and Guest of Honor Nazrul Haque Sepai, former DI of Schools of Secondary Education.

In his inspiring address, Mr Dhali emphasised self-improvement, stating, “You don’t have to compete with the boy standing next to you but with yourself in the long run of life.” He officially inaugurated the event by releasing balloons and a white pigeon, symbolising peace and sportsmanship. The lighting of the sports torch by school captains and house leaders reinforced the values of unity and fraternity.

The day unfolded with a vibrant march past, mass drills, and sporting events that showcased students' physical prowess and discipline. A special drill dance performance choreographed to an original song by Vice-Principal Brother Pradeep Horo, promoted the message of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

Red House emerged as the overall Champion of the 2025 Annual Sports Meet, while Blue House won first place in the march past. The victorious students, their faces gleaming with joy and pride, held their trophies high, marking another milestone in the school’s legacy of excellence.

As Mr Nazrul Haque Sepai declared the event’s conclusion, the Sports Meet stood as more than just a competition—it was a testament to teamwork, perseverance, and the school’s commitment to holistic development.