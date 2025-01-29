St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

St Montfort’s Annual Sports Meet 2025: A Celebration of Team Spirit and Excellence

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2025
11:49 AM

St Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
St Montfort’s Senior Secondary School, Baruipur, hosted its Third Annual Sports Meet with grandeur and enthusiasm.
The event, held on January 18, 2025, highlighted students’ dedication to sports and teamwork.

St Montfort’s Senior Secondary School, Baruipur, hosted its Third Annual Sports Meet with grandeur and enthusiasm, highlighting students’ dedication to sports and teamwork. The event, held on January 18, 2025, was graced by Chief Guest IPS Officer Palash Chandra Dhali, Superintendent of Police, Baruipur Police District, and Guest of Honor Nazrul Haque Sepai, former DI of Schools of Secondary Education.

The lighting of the sports torch by school captains and house leaders reinforced the values of unity and fraternity.

The lighting of the sports torch by school captains and house leaders reinforced the values of unity and fraternity. St Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

In his inspiring address, Mr Dhali emphasised self-improvement, stating, “You don’t have to compete with the boy standing next to you but with yourself in the long run of life.” He officially inaugurated the event by releasing balloons and a white pigeon, symbolising peace and sportsmanship. The lighting of the sports torch by school captains and house leaders reinforced the values of unity and fraternity.

The day unfolded with several events that showcased students' physical prowess and discipline.

The day unfolded with several events that showcased students' physical prowess and discipline. St Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

The day unfolded with a vibrant march past, mass drills, and sporting events that showcased students' physical prowess and discipline. A special drill dance performance choreographed to an original song by Vice-Principal Brother Pradeep Horo, promoted the message of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red House emerged as the overall Champion of the 2025 Annual Sports Meet, while Blue House won first place in the march past. The victorious students, their faces gleaming with joy and pride, held their trophies high, marking another milestone in the school’s legacy of excellence.

As Mr Nazrul Haque Sepai declared the event’s conclusion, the Sports Meet stood as more than just a competition—it was a testament to teamwork, perseverance, and the school’s commitment to holistic development.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2025
11:50 AM
St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School annual sports meet
Similar stories
The event witnessed overwhelming response setting a new benchmark
IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta’s Inclusivity Club promotes diversity, equity on campus along with P&G. . .

IIM Shillong

Inspiring Future Changemakers: IIM Shillong Conducts Transformative Winter Workshop

Rendezvous

South Point High School hosts Rendezvous – The Annual Adda of Ex-South Point Studen. . .

The carnival included solo singing, dancing, retro-themed dances, poster-making and fashion shows
Carmel High School

Carmel High School inaugurates new academic year with vibrant Winter Carnival

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The students of Griffins International School Kharagpur with the Champion of Champions School trophy on Saturday
Schools

TTIS Challenge 2025: Nurturing tomorrow’s leaders

DNB PDCET 2025

DNB PDCET 2025: NBEMS Releases Exam Schedule, Registration Dates

Entrance exam

GATE and JAM 2025 Exam Centres Changed - Find New Admit Card Link

The event witnessed overwhelming response setting a new benchmark
IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta’s Inclusivity Club promotes diversity, equity on campus along with P&G. . .

Representative Image
AEEE2025

AEEE 2025 phase 1 Exam Registration Deadline extended till January 30 - Know how to a. . .

Representative Image
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC Assistant Professor (Chemistry) competitive exam 2023 results declared - How to . . .