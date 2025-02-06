annual sports meet

St. Margaret Convent School Organises Annual Sports Meet 2025

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
16:52 PM

St. Margaret Convent School

Summary
The much awaited event the Annual Sports Meet of St. Margaret Convent School, Barasat, was held on 1st February, 2025 at Bamangachi Krirachakra club with great enthusiasm and excitement
There was a series of events including drill, karate display, yoga display, novelty races for kids,100 mt race, musical chairs for parents and so on

“In kicking a ball or playing a game, you are much closer to the Divine than you will ever be in prayer".- Swami Vivekananda

The much awaited event, the Annual Sports Meet of St. Margaret Convent School, Barasat, was held on 1st February, 2025 at Bamangachi Krirachakra club with great enthusiasm and excitement. The event was a grand success, showcasing the school’s commitment to promoting physical education, teamwork, and Sportsmanship among its students.

The day started well with the blessings of our Patron Sister Nibedita and Swami Vivekananda.

Sports Day is not just about competing for a trophy but about pushing our limits, learning new skills, and growing as individuals.

Our Guest of honour Miss Keya Roy, a national yoga champion who encouraged and motivated the students and declared the meet open. It was a proud moment to see the dedication and hard work of all our students, who have prepared tirelessly for this day.

There was a series of events including drill, karate display, yoga display, novelty races for kids, 100 m race, musical chairs for parents and so on. The event ended with giving away prizes and certificates to winners, a vote of thanks, lowering of the school and the national flag, followed by the national anthem.

The success of the event was due to the tireless efforts of the organizing committee, consisting of teachers, staff, and students.

Our Secretary Sir, Mr. Arjun Ghosh said “Physical fitness is essential along with mental health. It’s important for children to get more involved in games and sports along with their regular studies .Parents must provide a proper diet to our children to keep them fit and healthy.” He also added as Swamiji believed that you can pray without involvement, but you cannot play sports without involvement, and involvement is the essence of life.

Ms. Debaleena Mukherjee, the Principal of the School said, “The young athletes should have a positive attitude, follow the rules and support their team mates.Sports is essential in the school curriculum as it helps the students learn discipline, patience, hardwork, respect and teamwork."

Ms.Upasana Chatterjee, the Centre Incharge, also added “Participating and learning from each experience is what truly matters. Winning or losing is a part of the game.”

Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
16:53 PM
