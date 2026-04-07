SRIJAN 2026: Where Innovation Meets Impact at Jadavpur University

Summary Since 2007, F.E.T.S.U. presents SRIJAN has served as a one-stop destination for the crème de la crème of the nation to showcase their innovation and brilliance across an ever-expanding array of events SRIJAN’26 promises to be its most defining edition yet, raising the bar with fiercely competitive events, a vibrant and charged atmosphere, and invaluable exposure to industry leaders who continue to shape the technological landscape

All roads lead to Jadavpur University from April 9th through 12th, as the flagship techno-management fest of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union (F.E.T.S.U.), Jadavpur University, returns, continuing its meteoric rise.

Since 2007, F.E.T.S.U. presents SRIJAN has served as a one-stop destination for the crème de la crème of the nation to showcase their innovation and brilliance across an ever-expanding array of events. Like all its preceding editions, SRIJAN’26 is expected to host thousands of participants from premier institutes across the country, reinforcing its status as one of Kolkata's and the nation’s largest techno-management fests.

SRIJAN’26 promises to be its most defining edition yet, raising the bar with fiercely competitive events, a vibrant and charged atmosphere, and invaluable exposure to industry leaders who continue to shape the technological landscape. Set against the hallowed halls of Jadavpur University, this is the perfect launchpad for the next generation of innovators and changemakers.

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A Convergence of Code, Circuits & Corporate Strategy

At its heart, F.E.T.S.U. Presents SRIJAN’26 stands as a confluence where ideas evolve into execution, interweaving technology, engineering, and management into a seamless tapestry of excellence. Drawing participation from premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIMs, and leading universities across the nation, the festival unfolds through 50+ meticulously curated events, each contributing a distinct thread to its expansive narrative of innovation.

Within this tapestry, the technological domain comes alive through high-adrenaline showcases like Robosoccer, Death Race, and Lord of the Ring, alongside autonomous bot challenges that push the limits of precision and design. In parallel, the digital frontier invites participants to engage in 12-hour hackathons, advanced coding arenas, and VLSI design challenges, where logic meets creativity. Core engineering events further ground this experience, bridging theory with real-world application across circuits, automation, and system design.

Interwoven with these pursuits is a dynamic spectrum of management engagements, including case study competitions like Casomania, business plan contests, finance simulations, and marketing strategy challenges, each demanding analytical depth and strategic foresight. Together, these experiences converge to create an ecosystem where technical brilliance and managerial acumen coexist in synergy.

Extending this vision, SRIJAN’26 introduces “Engineered”- a purpose-driven initiative that channels innovation towards societal impact, inviting participants to craft sustainable and scalable solutions, and adding yet another defining thread to its rich tapestry.

Workshops, Opportunities & Industry Integration

Concurrently, F.E.T.S.U. Presents SRIJAN has consistently established itself as a pioneer in equipping young students and, in many cases, even working professionals with a distinctive edge through its specially curated, hands-on, learning-oriented workshops. Designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice, these sessions offer a nuanced glimpse into real-world functioning across both technological and managerial domains.

● MBDEX: A hands-on embedded systems workshop focused on hardware, chip-level understanding, and practical implementation.

● AI-FINX: Exploring real-world applications of AI in finance, including market analysis, automation, and decision-making.

● Idea to Empire: A startup-focused workshop guiding participants from ideation to funding, covering financial modelling, valuation, and strategy.

Led by meticulously chosen industry experts, these workshops with active hands-on learning , industry exposure and live demonstrations have elevated F.E.T.S.U. Presents SRIJAN’26 to a vessel for advancing one’s learning.

F5 Talks: Ideas that Inspire Generations

In keeping with tradition, the festival will commence with its prestigious speaker series, F5 Talks, a platform that has been graced by eminent voices such as Amitabh Singh (Operations Director, Chandrayaan-2 & 3 - SAC-ISRO), Aman Dhattarwal, Gaurav Sen, Striver (Raj Vikramaditya), Dr. Gajendra Purohit, and Debiprasad Duari, among many other figures who continue to inspire and shape the aspirations of the youth.

An Electrifying Cultural Experience

As the sun sets, SRIJAN sheds its daytime rigor to emerge as a vibrant celebration of culture and camaraderie - an arena alive with music, laughter, and unrestrained expression. The nights

resonate with electrifying band performances, DJ sets, comedy, and rap battles. In recent editions, the stage has been lit up by the likes of Rahul Subramanian, Ravi Gupta, and Anirban Dasgupta, leaving audiences captivated long after the curtains fall.

Open for All, Built for the Future

One of SRIJAN’s most defining features rests in its all-inclusive spirit, with no registration fees for any of its events, including the cultural extravaganzas. F.E.T.S.U. Presents SRIJAN’26 stands resolute in its belief that such platforms for learning should always remain accessible to foster a culture of learning and unity.

More Than a Fest - A Movement

F.E.T.S.U. Presents SRIJAN’26 stands to be much more than any event, it stands as a testament to the rich heritage of Jadavpur University.

Save the dates, April 9-12, 2026, and be a part of the energy, innovation and excitement that makes this event unlike anything seen before!