Sphurti 2025: South City International School hosts Annual Inter-House Athletic Meet 2025

Our Correspondent
The much-awaited Annual Inter-House Athletic Meet of South City International School– Sphurti 2025 unfolded with unparalleled enthusiasm on 10th January 2025. The school ground was abuzz with excitement as parents, students, teachers and distinguished guests gathered to witness this grand celebration of athletic prowess and team spirit.

Gracing the occasion on Day 1 was Mr. Alvito D’Cunha, a revered former Indian footballer and East Bengal legend who served as the Chief Guest while the Chief Guest for day 2 was Mr. Sandip Patil, a former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup champion. Along with him there was an impressive lineup of special guests: Mr. Saradindu Mukherjee, Ranji Trophy legend; Mr. Goutam Shome Jr., a stalwart of Indian football; Mr. Amitoze Singh, former IPL player; and Mr. Ravi Todi, the school director. The presence of such distinguished guests inspired our young athletes, motivating them to strive for excellence both on and off the field.

Both days commenced with solemn yet inspiring lighting of the ceremonial torch, a symbol of peace and harmony bearing the very ethos of competition. Students chosen from all houses proudly carried the torch, embodying the essence of sportsmanship. The oath-taking ceremony, led by the dynamic School Captain Jiana Dagar, set the tone for fair play and integrity throughout the meet.

The highlight of the event on both days was the House March Past, where each house, led by their respective captains, demonstrated impeccable coordination, discipline, and unity.

Following the march, a series of captivating performances kept the audience enthralled:

  • Kindergarten: The adorable little ones showcased a delightful synchronized routine titled "The Twinkle Pom Parade".
  • Classes 1 & 2: Their display, "Fusion of Fitness and Future", combined rattles with impressive gymnastic feats.
  • Class 8: A vibrant Zumba performance entitled "Rhythms of Tomorrow" added a rhythmic energy to the event.
  • Class 6: The audience was awed by their Karate demonstration, "The Power Within", highlighting strength and agility.
  • Class 7: In a graceful Yoga display, students performed synchronized asanas, symbolizing balance, poise, and harmony.

In her closing speech, Principal, Ms. Satabdi Bhattacharjee lauded the participants for their dedication and teamwork. She emphasized that the event was not just about winning but about fostering camaraderie, innovation, and an indomitable spirit.

The Annual Inter-House Athletic Meet – Sphurti 2025 was a resounding success, leaving an indelible imprint on the heart of everyone through the vibrant display of talent, perseverance, and unity. It concluded with the promise of an even grander event next year as the school continues to nurture young athletes and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship.

