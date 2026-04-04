St Xavier's College
Spectrum 2026 at SXC Kolkata Unites Students with Art, Science and Innovation
Posted on 04 Apr 2026
13:26 PM
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The Postgraduate and Research Department of Physics at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, successfully hosted its flagship event, Spectrum 2026, on March 27, transforming the campus into a vibrant hub of academic excellence and cultural expression. Held at the Fr. Depelchin Auditorium, the event brought together students, faculty, and alumni in a celebration that transcended disciplines and generations. SXC Kolkata
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The day began on a soulful note with a rendition of Rabindranath Tagore’s “Anondoloke Mongolaloke,” setting a serene and reflective tone for the event. Spectrum 2026 was formally inaugurated by Fr. Peter Arockiam, SJ, marking the commencement of a day filled with intellectual engagement and artistic brilliance. SXC Kolkata
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A key academic highlight was the release of the 18th edition of “Horizon,” unveiled by Indranath Chaudhuri and Saunak Palit, symbolising the department’s continued commitment to research and scholarly pursuits. SXC Kolkata
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The event featured a dynamic lineup of competitions, including Chess, E-Sports, Quiz, Debate, and academic presentations. Participants from various departments and institutions across Kolkata engaged enthusiastically, adding to the fest's competitive and collaborative spirit. SXC Kolkata
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One of the standout moments of the day was the “Neelangshu Saha Memorial Lecture,” delivered by Soumen Roy from the Bose Institute. His insightful talk on networks and their applications left a lasting impression on the audience, inspiring students to explore deeper scientific perspectives. SXC Kolkata
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The cultural segments emerged as the heart of Spectrum 2026, captivating the audience with a seamless blend of storytelling and performance. The first segment, “Anurag,” a Geeti-Alekhya, presented seven evocative narratives of love and longing, interwoven with music and dance performances. The segment resonated deeply with the audience, drawing from diverse emotional experiences and artistic expressions. SXC Kolkata
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The second segment, “Punoray Basanta Bilap,” brought to life a theatrical adaptation inspired by the classic film Basanta Bilap. The performance captured the essence of youthful romance, humour, and reconciliation, with students delivering engaging portrayals reminiscent of legendary actors like Soumitra Chatterjee, Chinmoy Roy, and Rabi Ghosh. The character of Anuradha evoked memories of Aparna Sen’s iconic performances, adding a nostalgic charm to the production. SXC Kolkata
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The event concluded with prize distribution, heartfelt interactions, and the closing song “Bondhu Chol,” which captured the emotions of togetherness and farewell. Students, faculty, and alumni alike praised the event for its flawless execution and vibrant energy. Spectrum 2026 stood out as more than just an event—it became a shared experience that celebrated creativity, collaboration, and community. As one of the student organisers aptly described, the day was not just successful but “alive, sensational, and beautiful,” leaving behind lasting memories for everyone involved. SXC Kolkata
Last updated on 04 Apr 2026
16:20 PM
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