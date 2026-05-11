JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in; Exam on May 17

Summary Candidates appearing for the IIT entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website- jeeadv.ac.in The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 17 in two shifts

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 on May 11, 2026. Candidates appearing for the IIT entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the admit card will remain available for download until May 17, 2026, the day of the examination.

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 17 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

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JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in Click on the “JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026” link on the homepage Enter the required login credentials Submit the details The admit card will appear on the screen Download and print a copy for future reference

The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, exam-day instructions, and photograph. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket.

JEE Advanced 2026 is the gateway for admission to Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s, and Dual Degree programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for the academic session 2026–27. Admissions will be based on candidates’ performance in the entrance examination.

The examination and admission process will be governed by the decisions of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2026, which will be considered final in all matters related to JEE Advanced 2026 and IIT admissions.