ATMA Result 2026 Declared at atmaaims.com; Scorecard Link Active Now

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can download their ATMA 2026 scorecards from 5 PM onwards by logging in with their PID number and password or date of birth The ATMA entrance examination was conducted on May 3, 2026, for admission to MBA/PGDM and MCA programmes for the academic session 2026–28

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Result 2026 today, May 9, on the official website — atmaaims.com. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can download their ATMA 2026 scorecards from 5 PM onwards by logging in with their PID number and password or date of birth.

The ATMA entrance examination was conducted on May 3, 2026, for admission to MBA/PGDM and MCA programmes for the academic session 2026–28. Scores obtained in the examination will be accepted by participating management institutes across the country during the admission process.

ATMA Result 2026: Steps to Download

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Visit the official ATMA website. Click on Candidate Login. Select the ATMA exam date. Enter your PID number and Password/DOB. Submit the details. Your ATMA 2026 result and scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and print the scorecard for future admission use.

The ATMA scorecard contains important details related to a candidate’s performance, including section-wise scores, percentile, overall scaled score, and personal details.

Candidates seeking admission through ATMA 2026 scores are advised to keep all necessary documents ready for verification during counselling and admission procedures. These include Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, graduation mark sheets, birth certificate, ATMA 2026 scorecard, admit card, residence proof, valid photo ID proof, passport-size photographs, caste certificate (if applicable), and proof of admission fee payment such as challan, demand draft, or cash receipt.