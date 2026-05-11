ATMA 2026

ATMA Result 2026 Declared at atmaaims.com; Scorecard Link Active Now

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 May 2026
12:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can download their ATMA 2026 scorecards from 5 PM onwards by logging in with their PID number and password or date of birth
The ATMA entrance examination was conducted on May 3, 2026, for admission to MBA/PGDM and MCA programmes for the academic session 2026–28

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Result 2026 today, May 9, on the official website — atmaaims.com. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can download their ATMA 2026 scorecards from 5 PM onwards by logging in with their PID number and password or date of birth.

The ATMA entrance examination was conducted on May 3, 2026, for admission to MBA/PGDM and MCA programmes for the academic session 2026–28. Scores obtained in the examination will be accepted by participating management institutes across the country during the admission process.

ATMA Result 2026: Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official ATMA website.
  2. Click on Candidate Login.
  3. Select the ATMA exam date.
  4. Enter your PID number and Password/DOB.
  5. Submit the details.
  6. Your ATMA 2026 result and scorecard will appear on the screen.
  7. Download and print the scorecard for future admission use.

The ATMA scorecard contains important details related to a candidate’s performance, including section-wise scores, percentile, overall scaled score, and personal details.

Candidates seeking admission through ATMA 2026 scores are advised to keep all necessary documents ready for verification during counselling and admission procedures. These include Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, graduation mark sheets, birth certificate, ATMA 2026 scorecard, admit card, residence proof, valid photo ID proof, passport-size photographs, caste certificate (if applicable), and proof of admission fee payment such as challan, demand draft, or cash receipt.

Last updated on 11 May 2026
12:14 PM
ATMA 2026 Results out
Similar stories
Recruitment exam

Coal India Limited Invites Applications for 660 Management Trainee Posts; Know Eligib. . .

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Result 2026 Out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET; Rank Card Link Active

supplementary exams

TN Class 11, 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Announced; Check Full Schedule

TSCHE

Osmania University Releases TS ECET 2026 Hall Ticket; Exam on May 15

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur Strengthens Global Industry-Academia Collaboration with Indo-German Liv. . .

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College to Host Techlavya Ignite 2026

Recruitment exam

Coal India Limited Invites Applications for 660 Management Trainee Posts; Know Eligib. . .

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Result 2026 Out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET; Rank Card Link Active

supplementary exams

TN Class 11, 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Announced; Check Full Schedule

TSCHE

Osmania University Releases TS ECET 2026 Hall Ticket; Exam on May 15

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality