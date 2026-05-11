PSEB

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared; Overall Pass Percentage Drops, Harleen Sharma Tops Exam

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 May 2026
13:07 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Matric examinations can now access their marksheets online through the official websites
Candidates will be required to enter their roll number to download the Punjab Board Class 10 marksheet 2026

The Punjab School Education Board has declared the PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 11. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Matric examinations can now access their marksheets online through the official website- pseb.ac.in.

Candidates will be required to enter their roll number to download the Punjab Board Class 10 marksheet 2026. The PSEB Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 6 to April 1, 2026, across the state.

The Punjab Board Class 10th percentage has dropped this year. The overall pass percentage stands at 94.52%. Last year, the 10th pass percentage stood at 95.61%. This year, girls recorded a higher pass percentage than boys in the matric examination. According to the board, the overall pass percentage among girls stood at 95.96%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 93.23%. A total of 272 students have secured places in the merit list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harleen Sharma emerged as the state topper by scoring 646 marks. The second rank was jointly secured by Mani Mahesh and Riya Rani, both scoring 645 marks. However, Mani Mahesh was officially awarded the second position on the basis of being younger in age.

PSEB 10th Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can access their results through the following platforms:

  • PSEB
  • PSEB Results Portal
  • PSEB Net
  • DigiLocker

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in
  2. Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage
  3. Select the link for “Matriculation Examination Result March 2026”
  4. Enter the roll number details
  5. The PSEB Class 10 scorecard will appear on the screen
  6. Download or print the marksheet for future use

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard carefully and keep a printed copy until the original marksheets are issued by the board.

Last updated on 11 May 2026
13:07 PM
PSEB class 10 exams Results out
Similar stories
IIT Roorkee

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in; Exam on May 17

Haryana Board of School Education

HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Release Date Confirmed; Know Websites to Check Here

ATMA 2026

ATMA Result 2026 Declared at atmaaims.com; Scorecard Link Active Now

Recruitment exam

Coal India Limited Invites Applications for 660 Management Trainee Posts; Know Eligib. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Haryana Board of School Education

HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Release Date Confirmed; Know Websites to Check Here

IIT Roorkee

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in; Exam on May 17

ATMA 2026

ATMA Result 2026 Declared at atmaaims.com; Scorecard Link Active Now

IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur Strengthens Global Industry-Academia Collaboration with Indo-German Liv. . .

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College to Host Techlavya Ignite 2026

Recruitment exam

Coal India Limited Invites Applications for 660 Management Trainee Posts; Know Eligib. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality