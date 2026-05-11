PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared; Overall Pass Percentage Drops, Harleen Sharma Tops Exam

Summary Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Matric examinations can now access their marksheets online through the official websites Candidates will be required to enter their roll number to download the Punjab Board Class 10 marksheet 2026

The Punjab School Education Board has declared the PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 11. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Matric examinations can now access their marksheets online through the official website- pseb.ac.in.

Candidates will be required to enter their roll number to download the Punjab Board Class 10 marksheet 2026. The PSEB Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 6 to April 1, 2026, across the state.

The Punjab Board Class 10th percentage has dropped this year. The overall pass percentage stands at 94.52%. Last year, the 10th pass percentage stood at 95.61%. This year, girls recorded a higher pass percentage than boys in the matric examination. According to the board, the overall pass percentage among girls stood at 95.96%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 93.23%. A total of 272 students have secured places in the merit list.

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Harleen Sharma emerged as the state topper by scoring 646 marks. The second rank was jointly secured by Mani Mahesh and Riya Rani, both scoring 645 marks. However, Mani Mahesh was officially awarded the second position on the basis of being younger in age.

PSEB 10th Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can access their results through the following platforms:

PSEB

PSEB Results Portal

PSEB Net

DigiLocker

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage Select the link for “Matriculation Examination Result March 2026” Enter the roll number details The PSEB Class 10 scorecard will appear on the screen Download or print the marksheet for future use

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard carefully and keep a printed copy until the original marksheets are issued by the board.