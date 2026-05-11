Haryana Board of School Education

HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Release Date Confirmed; Know Websites to Check Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 May 2026
12:23 PM

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Summary
The announcement was made by HBSE Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar, who stated that the result preparation process is progressing rapidly and students will not have to wait much longer for their scores
Students who appeared for the Haryana Board Senior Secondary examinations will be able to check their results online through the official website, HBSE Official Website

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has officially confirmed that the HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared on May 14, 2026. The announcement was made by HBSE Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar, who stated that the result preparation process is progressing rapidly and students will not have to wait much longer for their scores.

Students who appeared for the Haryana Board Senior Secondary examinations will be able to check their results online through the official website- bseh.org.in. The board is expected to activate the result link shortly after the formal declaration. However, the exact time for the release of the results has not yet been announced.

According to the board, the HBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 25 to April 1, 2026. This year, a total of 2,95,478 students registered for the Senior Secondary examinations across the state.

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The Haryana Board has confirmed that the results will be released in online mode. Students can access their provisional marksheets by entering their roll number and other required login credentials on the result portal. Candidates have been advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while checking their scores.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to download their results:

  1. Visit the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in
  2. Click on the “HBSE 12th Class Result 2026” link available on the homepage
  3. Enter the Class 12 roll number and required login credentials
  4. Submit the details
  5. The result and provisional marksheet will appear on the screen
  6. Download and print the marksheet for future reference

The board has further stated that only official updates released through the HBSE website should be considered authentic regarding result announcements and related notifications.

Details regarding re-evaluation, compartment examinations, and distribution of original marksheets have not yet been announced. The Haryana Board is expected to issue further instructions after the declaration of the Class 12 results on May 14.

Last updated on 11 May 2026
12:36 PM
Haryana Board of School Education Haryana Schools Results out Board Exam 2026
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