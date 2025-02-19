Spardha 2025: A Spectacular Showcase of Talent and Innovation at Praxis Business School

Summary Themed ‘Hogwarts Haven’, the festival transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity, competition, and camaraderie, bringing together over 400 students from 60+ colleges to compete in a diverse array of cultural, business, and sports events The two-day extravaganza featured a dynamic mix of on-campus, hybrid, and online competitions, including Battle of Bands, Dance, Fashion Show, Quiz, Marketing Case Competitions, Debate, Business Plan Challenges, as well as sports events like Badminton, Table Tennis, and Chess

Praxis Business School hosted its highly anticipated Annual Inter-College Fest, Spardha 2025, on January 31st and February 1st, drawing an enthusiastic response from students nationwide. Themed ‘Hogwarts Haven’, the festival transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity, competition, and camaraderie, bringing together over 400 students from 60+ colleges to compete in a diverse array of cultural, business, and sports events.

The two-day extravaganza featured a dynamic mix of on-campus, hybrid, and online competitions, including Battle of Bands, Dance, Fashion Show, Quiz, Marketing Case Competitions, Debate, Business Plan Challenges, as well as sports events like Badminton, Table Tennis, and Chess. With an emphasis on creativity, intellect, and teamwork, Spardha 2025 provided a unique platform for students to showcase their skills and passion.

A Confluence of National and Regional Talent

This year’s edition witnessed participation from premier institutions across India, including IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, TISS Mumbai, IIM Calcutta, IIM Amritsar, IIM Vishakhapatnam, SIBM Pune, and GB Pant University. Complementing this national presence, top local institutions such as University of Calcutta, Presidency University, Jadavpur University, St. Xavier’s College, Scottish Church College, Heritage Institute of Technology, UEMK, NSHM Knowledge Campus, and Sister Nivedita University added to the festival’s cultural vibrancy, making Spardha 2025 a true melting pot of talent and academic excellence.

Excellence Judged by the Best

The event was graced by an esteemed panel of judges comprising prominent names from the fields of music, dance, fashion, journalism, entrepreneurship, and corporate leadership. Their expertise and presence elevated the competitive spirit, inspiring participants to put forth their best performances.

Powering the Fest: Sponsors & Media Partners

The success of Spardha 2025 was fueled by the generous support of key sponsors, including IMS, HDFC Credila, Colgate, Royal Enfield, V Guard, Decathlon Saltlake, and MQXT, who played a vital role in enhancing the festival experience. Leading media houses such as Business Standard, Edugraph, and 91.9 Friends FM amplified the event’s reach, ensuring its impact resonated far and wide.

IMS Learning Services served as co-sponsors, while Colgate, the Knowledge Partner of Praxis Business School’s PGDM program, not only sponsored the flagship Marketing Case competition, Bizarre-e-Bazaar, but also contributed to its case formulation and judging, reinforcing industry-academia collaboration.

Building Momentum for the Future

With every edition, Spardha continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the region’s most prestigious inter-college fests. The grand success of Spardha 2025 has set a new benchmark, creating unforgettable memories for participants and laying the foundation for an even bigger and more exhilarating celebration next year.