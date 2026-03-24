SP Jain Global

SP Jain Global Unveils Australian-Accredited MoM Course to Boost International Career Pathways

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2026
12:51 PM
Sydney campus

Sydney campus SP Jain School of Global Management

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Summary
In a strategic move aligned with rising global education trends, SP Jain School of Global Management has announced the launch of its Master of Management (MoM) programme.
The Australian-accredited degree aims to equip students with globally relevant skills while opening pathways to international career opportunities.

In a strategic move aligned with rising global education trends, SP Jain School of Global Management has announced the launch of its Master of Management (MoM), a two-year postgraduate programme to be delivered on campus in Sydney. The Australian-accredited degree aims to equip students with globally relevant skills while opening pathways to international career opportunities.

The launch comes at a time when Australia continues to attract a growing number of international students. According to the Australian Government’s Department of Education, student enrolments crossed 816,000 as of May 2025, with business and management emerging as one of the most sought-after fields. The country’s strong academic ecosystem, combined with immersive campus experiences, continues to make it a preferred destination for higher education.

Designed for recent graduates and early-career professionals, the MoM programme focuses on bridging academic learning with industry-relevant skills. By enabling students to complete two full years of study in Australia, the programme offers graduates the opportunity to earn an Australian degree and become eligible to apply for post-study work rights, subject to prevailing government regulations.

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Highlighting the programme’s global outlook, Mahsood Shah, Vice President (Academic) at SP Jain Global, noted that studying in Australia provides students with valuable international exposure and practical workplace experience. He emphasised that the MoM has been carefully designed to allow students to learn in a multicultural environment while building skills essential for early-career success.

The curriculum is structured around core management principles and extends into contemporary specialisations such as Business Intelligence, Marketing Analytics, Finance and FinTech, Entrepreneurship, and General Management. Students will engage with areas like strategy, leadership, data analytics, and emerging technologies, culminating in a capstone project addressing real-world business challenges.

Graduates of the programme are expected to be well-prepared for roles across business analysis, marketing strategy, financial services, and technology-driven management functions, as well as entrepreneurial ventures. To support this transition, the programme integrates career development initiatives, including industry networking, personalised coaching, and skill-building workshops.

A key highlight of the MoM is access to AI-ELT, the institution’s proprietary AI-enabled learning tutor, which offers personalised academic support. The platform adapts to individual learning needs, enhancing conceptual understanding, critical thinking, and overall academic performance.

Applications for the inaugural October 2026 intake are now open, with detailed information available on the official website.

With campuses across major global business hubs including Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Sydney, SP Jain Global continues to strengthen its position as a leading international business school. The launch of the Master of Management programme reflects its commitment to delivering industry-aligned, globally recognised education tailored to the evolving aspirations of students worldwide.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2026
12:52 PM
SP Jain Global SP Jain School of Global Management Australian Education Sydney
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