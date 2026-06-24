Discipline, Dedication and Dreams: CUET UG 2026 All India Topper Devina Gahlot’s Story to Success

Summary When the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 results were declared, one name stood out among lakhs of candidates across the country—Devina Gahlot from Delhi. Emerging as the overall topper with an aggregate score of 1232.19 across five subjects, Devina achieved a distinction unmatched this year by securing 100 percentile in four out of the five subjects she appeared for.

When the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 results were declared, one name stood out among lakhs of candidates across the country—Devina Gahlot from Delhi NCT. Emerging as the overall topper with an aggregate score of 1232.19 across five subjects, Devina achieved a distinction unmatched this year by securing 100 percentile in four out of the five subjects she appeared for.

In an interaction with PTI following her achievement, Devina admitted that the moment she saw her result was difficult to process. The first thing she did was repeatedly verify her application details to ensure there had been no mistake. While she had expected a strong performance, topping the examination at the national level was beyond what she had imagined. The achievement came as a pleasant surprise not only to her but also to her family and teachers, who had supported her throughout the preparation journey.

Reflecting on her success, Devina highlighted the importance of maintaining consistency rather than focusing on long study hours. She explained that her preparation strategy revolved around giving equal attention to all subjects on a daily basis. Regular revision and extensive practice through previous years’ question papers formed the foundation of her study routine. According to her, disciplined effort over time proved far more effective than last-minute intensive preparation.

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The journey, however, was not without challenges. Devina recalled feeling uncertain in the initial phase of preparation after completing her board examinations. Adjusting to the unique demands of CUET and understanding what to study often seemed overwhelming. The pressure associated with an examination that could shape future academic opportunities added to her concerns. During this period, encouragement from her parents played a crucial role in helping her remain focused and confident.

Despite achieving national recognition, Devina remains clear about her academic interests. She hopes to pursue English Honours, a field that aligns with her passion for literature, reading and writing. Looking further ahead, she is also considering a career in journalism, although she says her plans are still evolving and she remains open to exploring different opportunities.

Interestingly, Devina has not ruled out entering public life in the future. As the daughter of Kailash Gahlot, BJP MLA from Bijwasan and former Delhi transport minister, she has closely observed the impact public representatives can have on people's lives. Growing up while watching her father work in public service has sparked an interest in politics, though she says she will allow time and experience to guide her final career choices.

Her father expressed immense pride in her accomplishment and credited her determination and hard work for the result. He emphasised that neither he nor the family ever imposed academic pressure on their daughters. Instead, they focused on providing support and encouragement. He also acknowledged the significant contribution of Devina’s mother, her teachers and her school, DPS Vasant Kunj, in helping her achieve the milestone.

The CUET UG 2026 results, announced by the National Testing Agency, witnessed several exceptional performances. While Devina emerged as the overall topper, 22 candidates secured 100 percentile in three of their chosen subjects, and 180 candidates achieved 100 percentile in two subjects. Yet, Devina’s achievement remains unique, placing her at the top of one of India’s most competitive undergraduate entrance examinations and making her an inspiration for aspiring candidates nationwide.