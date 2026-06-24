CA Inter May 2026 Result Declared, Group II Registers Highest Pass Percent - ICAI Releases Merit List

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination conducted in May 2026 today, June 24. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the official ICAI portal (icai.org).

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination conducted in May 2026 today, June 24. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the official ICAI portal (icai.org). Along with the declaration of results, the institute has also released the merit list, enabling students to review the performance of top achievers.

The result announcement provides a detailed picture of the overall performance of candidates across different groups of the examination. According to the data released by ICAI, Group II recorded the highest pass percentage among all categories, while candidates appearing for both groups simultaneously faced the toughest challenge in terms of overall success rates.

In Group I, a total of 91,237 candidates appeared for the examination. Out of these, 9,350 students successfully cleared the group, resulting in a pass percentage of 10.25 per cent.

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For Group II, 64,381 candidates took the examination and 10,372 were declared successful. This translated into a pass percentage of 16.11 per cent, making it the highest-performing group in the May 2026 examination cycle.

Meanwhile, candidates who opted to appear for both groups together faced a more competitive outcome. Out of 33,304 students who appeared for both groups, 2,820 successfully cleared the examination. The pass percentage for this category stood at 8.47 per cent, highlighting the challenge of qualifying both groups in a single attempt.

Students can access their results by visiting the official ICAI website and selecting the link designated for the CA Intermediate Examination May 2026 results. To view their scorecards, candidates are required to enter their Roll Number and Registration Number or PIN, wherever applicable. After submitting the required credentials, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and retain a printed copy of the result for future academic and professional requirements.

The release of the merit list alongside the results provides additional recognition for candidates who have demonstrated exceptional performance in the examination.

Find the direct download link here.