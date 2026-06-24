Results out

UPSSSC AGTA Technical Assistant Result 2026 Declared; 3,446 Candidates Qualify, Cutoffs Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2026
13:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Agriculture Technical Assistant (Group C) examination can now check their results and individual marks on the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in
The written examination for the recruitment was conducted on July 13, 2025, and the result was officially announced on June 23, 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the Agriculture Technical Assistant (AGTA) Final Result 2026, bringing a major recruitment process in the state's Agriculture Department a step closer to completion.

Candidates who appeared for the Agriculture Technical Assistant (Group C) examination can now check their results and individual marks on the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.

The written examination for the recruitment was conducted on July 13, 2025, and the result was officially announced on June 23, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the commission, a total of 3,446 candidates have been declared qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process, namely Eligibility Verification and Document Verification.

The result has been released along with category-wise cut-off marks. However, the commission clarified that this is not the final selection list, as shortlisted candidates will still need to complete the verification process before appointments are made.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3,446 Agriculture Technical Assistant (AGTA) vacancies in the Agriculture Department of Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC AGTA Final Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official UPSSSC website.
  2. Navigate to the "Important Announcements" section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link titled "Advertisement No. 07-Exam/2024, Agriculture Technical Assistant (Group C) – Result for Document Verification."
  4. A new page will open.
  5. Enter the required details, including: Candidate Registration Number Date of Birth Verification Code Gender
  6. Candidate Registration Number
  7. Date of Birth
  8. Verification Code
  9. Gender
  10. Click on "View Final Result."
  11. Check the qualifying status and download the result for future reference.

The commission has also published the category-wise cut-off marks along with the result. The cut-offs have been determined based on candidates' performance in the written examination and vary across different reservation categories.

Candidates who have qualified in the result will now be called for Eligibility Verification and Document Verification. During this stage, applicants will be required to produce original educational certificates, category certificates, identity proof and other relevant documents.

Following the completion of the verification process, UPSSSC is expected to release the final selection list for appointment to the Agriculture Technical Assistant posts.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2026
13:24 PM
Results out UPSSSC PET
Similar stories
Erasmus+

From India to Europe: EU Awards Erasmus+ Scholarships to 75 Indian Students; Unveils . . .

Devina Gahlot
CUET UG 2026

Discipline, Dedication and Dreams: CUET UG 2026 All India Topper Devina Gahlot’s St. . .

Mumbai rains

Mumbai Rains: Are Schools and Colleges Closed Today? Here's the Latest Update

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG Result 2026 Out: How to Calculate Marks Into Percentile, College Wise Expecte. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICSE and ISC 2026 Toppers' Felicitation Ceremony
ICSE

Celebrating Excellence: Board Toppers Recognised for Exceptional Achievement

Erasmus+

From India to Europe: EU Awards Erasmus+ Scholarships to 75 Indian Students; Unveils . . .

Devina Gahlot
CUET UG 2026

Discipline, Dedication and Dreams: CUET UG 2026 All India Topper Devina Gahlot’s St. . .

Mumbai rains

Mumbai Rains: Are Schools and Colleges Closed Today? Here's the Latest Update

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG Result 2026 Out: How to Calculate Marks Into Percentile, College Wise Expecte. . .

ICAI CA 2026

CA Inter May 2026 Result Declared, Group II Registers Highest Pass Percent - ICAI Rel. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality