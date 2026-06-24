UPSSSC AGTA Technical Assistant Result 2026 Declared; 3,446 Candidates Qualify, Cutoffs Out

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Agriculture Technical Assistant (Group C) examination can now check their results and individual marks on the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in The written examination for the recruitment was conducted on July 13, 2025, and the result was officially announced on June 23, 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the Agriculture Technical Assistant (AGTA) Final Result 2026, bringing a major recruitment process in the state's Agriculture Department a step closer to completion.

Candidates who appeared for the Agriculture Technical Assistant (Group C) examination can now check their results and individual marks on the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.

The written examination for the recruitment was conducted on July 13, 2025, and the result was officially announced on June 23, 2026.

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According to the commission, a total of 3,446 candidates have been declared qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process, namely Eligibility Verification and Document Verification.

The result has been released along with category-wise cut-off marks. However, the commission clarified that this is not the final selection list, as shortlisted candidates will still need to complete the verification process before appointments are made.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3,446 Agriculture Technical Assistant (AGTA) vacancies in the Agriculture Department of Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC AGTA Final Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official UPSSSC website. Navigate to the "Important Announcements" section on the homepage. Click on the link titled "Advertisement No. 07-Exam/2024, Agriculture Technical Assistant (Group C) – Result for Document Verification." A new page will open. Enter the required details, including: Candidate Registration Number Date of Birth Verification Code Gender Candidate Registration Number Date of Birth Verification Code Gender Click on "View Final Result." Check the qualifying status and download the result for future reference.

The commission has also published the category-wise cut-off marks along with the result. The cut-offs have been determined based on candidates' performance in the written examination and vary across different reservation categories.

Candidates who have qualified in the result will now be called for Eligibility Verification and Document Verification. During this stage, applicants will be required to produce original educational certificates, category certificates, identity proof and other relevant documents.

Following the completion of the verification process, UPSSSC is expected to release the final selection list for appointment to the Agriculture Technical Assistant posts.