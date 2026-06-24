Mumbai Rains: Are Schools and Colleges Closed Today? Here's the Latest Update

Summary Amid the rain-related disruptions, students and parents have been seeking clarity on whether schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain open today Despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not issued any directive ordering educational institutions to remain closed on Wednesday

The southwest monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, nearly 13 days later than its normal onset date, bringing much-needed relief from the prolonged spell of hot and humid weather. However, the heavy overnight rainfall triggered waterlogging in several parts of the city on Wednesday morning, disrupting road traffic and affecting local train services.

Amid the rain-related disruptions, students and parents have been seeking clarity on whether schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain open today.

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the closure of schools and colleges in Mumbai.

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Despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not issued any directive ordering educational institutions to remain closed on Wednesday.

In the absence of an official order, schools and colleges are expected to function as per their regular schedules. However, individual institutions may take decisions based on local conditions and the safety of students and staff.

The overnight downpour led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, causing traffic congestion and delays in parts of the city's transport network. Commuters also reported disruptions to local train services in some sections due to the intense rainfall.

The IMD has forecast continued rainfall activity in Mumbai and adjoining regions, prompting authorities to remain on alert.

Students, parents and educational institutions are advised to closely monitor announcements from the BMC, district administration and school authorities for any fresh advisories regarding closures or schedule changes.

Any decision on suspending classes due to weather conditions is expected to be communicated through official channels. Until such an announcement is made, there is no city-wide order directing schools or colleges in Mumbai to remain closed.

This situation remains dynamic, and further updates are expected if weather conditions worsen or authorities issue new instructions.