Sister Nivedita University

Hack4Bengal 4.0 All Set to Fuel 36 Hours of Tech Innovation at Sister Nivedita University

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jun 2025
10:11 AM

Sister Nivedita University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Hack4Bengal 4.0, one of Eastern India’s biggest and most anticipated student-driven hackathons, is all set to kick off from June 20 to 22, 2025, at the Sister Nivedita University campus in Kolkata.
This electrifying 36-hour tech marathon will unite 450 of India’s brightest young coders, developers, and innovators for a non-stop sprint of brainstorming, building, and breakthrough innovations.

The countdown has begun, and the buzz is unmistakable — Hack4Bengal 4.0, one of Eastern India’s biggest and most anticipated student-driven hackathons, is all set to kick off from June 20 to 22, 2025, at the Sister Nivedita University campus in Kolkata.

This electrifying 36-hour tech marathon will unite 450 of India’s brightest young coders, developers, and innovators for a non-stop sprint of brainstorming, building, and breakthrough innovations.

From Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Blockchain, Healthtech, EdTech, Climate Action, Fintech, and Open Innovation, participants will collaborate in dynamic teams to tackle contemporary problem statements through rapid prototyping and creative solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hackathon promises hands-on mentorship, tech talks by industry leaders, and a collaborative environment designed to push the limits of student creativity and technical prowess.

Hack4Bengal 4.0 is made possible by an impressive lineup of sponsors, with venue partner Sister Nivedita University, merch partner Merchanzi, and digital media partner TT online Edugraph to further amplify the event’s reach and resources.

More than a hackathon, Hack4Bengal is a launchpad for impact-driven innovation. The previous edition saw standout projects addressing mental health, disaster relief, and financial inclusion. This year, with even higher stakes and a bigger stage, the hackathon aims to deliver tech solutions that could shape industries and communities alike.

As the city’s tech circles gear up for June 20, all eyes are on the aspiring changemakers ready to redefine what’s possible in just 36 hours. Hack4Bengal 4.0 isn’t just about coding — it’s about ideas, collaboration, and building a future-ready tech ecosystem.

Last updated on 19 Jun 2025
10:12 AM
Sister Nivedita University Hack4Bengal
Similar stories
International conference

Global Finance in Focus: EIILM-Kolkata Hosts Landmark International Conference on Eco. . .

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM Kolkata Gears Up for Live Screening & Interactive Session of Axiom Mission 4 Lau. . .

UEM Jaipur
UEM Jaipur

A proven path to success: Secure your career with Jaipur’s placement powerhouse

EIILM-Kolkata

Shaping the Future of Global Finance: This leading institution from Kolkata to host g. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP DSC 2025

AP DSC 2025 Exam Scheduled for June 20-21 Postponed - Revised Admit Card Download Dat. . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET LLB Result 2025 Postponed - Check Revised Date, Notice and Counselling Detail. . .

COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET Round 1 Counselling 2025 Registration Extended! Check Fresh Date Here

IGNOU

IGNOU Releases Practical Dates For June TEE Exam 2025- Check Complete Datesheet Here

WBCAP 2025

WBCAP 2025 Registration Begins for UG Courses at wbcap.in- Merit List to be Declared . . .

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Vacancies Increased to 1,264 from 1,250- Registration Deadline Soo. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality