Hack4Bengal 4.0 All Set to Fuel 36 Hours of Tech Innovation at Sister Nivedita University

The countdown has begun, and the buzz is unmistakable — Hack4Bengal 4.0, one of Eastern India’s biggest and most anticipated student-driven hackathons, is all set to kick off from June 20 to 22, 2025, at the Sister Nivedita University campus in Kolkata.

This electrifying 36-hour tech marathon will unite 450 of India’s brightest young coders, developers, and innovators for a non-stop sprint of brainstorming, building, and breakthrough innovations.

From Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Blockchain, Healthtech, EdTech, Climate Action, Fintech, and Open Innovation, participants will collaborate in dynamic teams to tackle contemporary problem statements through rapid prototyping and creative solutions.

The hackathon promises hands-on mentorship, tech talks by industry leaders, and a collaborative environment designed to push the limits of student creativity and technical prowess.

Hack4Bengal 4.0 is made possible by an impressive lineup of sponsors, with venue partner Sister Nivedita University, merch partner Merchanzi, and digital media partner TT online Edugraph to further amplify the event’s reach and resources.

More than a hackathon, Hack4Bengal is a launchpad for impact-driven innovation. The previous edition saw standout projects addressing mental health, disaster relief, and financial inclusion. This year, with even higher stakes and a bigger stage, the hackathon aims to deliver tech solutions that could shape industries and communities alike.

As the city’s tech circles gear up for June 20, all eyes are on the aspiring changemakers ready to redefine what’s possible in just 36 hours. Hack4Bengal 4.0 isn’t just about coding — it’s about ideas, collaboration, and building a future-ready tech ecosystem.