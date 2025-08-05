TSCHE Begins TS EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Registration- Link to Apply Here

Summary Candidates who wish to apply for TS EAPCET counselling process can find the direct link through the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcetd.nic.in Candidates can report to the colleges from August 11 to August 13, 2025

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) commences the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase counselling process today August 5, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for TS EAPCET counselling process can find the direct link through the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcetd.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the final phase is August 6, 2025. Exercising options after certificate verification will be done from August 6 to August 7, 2025. The seat allotment result will be released on August 10, 2025.

The tuition fee payment and self reporting through website can be done from August 10 to August 12, 2025. Candidates can report to the colleges from August 11 to August 13, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2025: Direct Link

TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcetd.nic.in

2. Click on TS EAMCET 2025 final phase counselling registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and fill the application form

5. Make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates must note that the processing fee is Rs 600 for SC, ST category candidates and Rs 1200 for other category candidates.