SSC 2025

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam: No Cancellation, Retests Likely; Check Latest Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Aug 2025
13:40 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has confirmed that it will not cancel the Selection Post Phase 13 examination conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025, but may hold a retest for candidates affected by technical or administrative issues. The clarification comes after widespread concerns from aspirants and reports of operational lapses during the exam.

In a statement to ANI, SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan stated, “We are analysing the data. If we find even one candidate who has been wronged, we will conduct the exam again for them.”

The Commission is currently reviewing centre-wise data to identify candidates who were unable to appear or complete the exam due to software crashes, biometric verification failures and centre mismatches.

The exam was conducted in 194 centres across 142 cities, with around 5 lakh candidates participating. SSC has written to Eduquity Career Technologies, the exam conducting agency, seeking clarification for the reported issues.

While many aspirants have called for Eduquity’s removal, the Chairman said this would delay the exam calendar significantly. “It would take till December to finalise a new vendor,” he added, while assuring that penalties would be imposed for any proven lapses.

Following large-scale protests in Delhi, SSC conducted a retest on August 2 in three shifts. Of the 16,600 scheduled candidates, only 8,048 appeared, registering about 60% turnout.

At least two centres — one in Delhi and one in Uttar Pradesh — saw complete cancellations, affecting nearly 2,500 students. The Commission is likely to reschedule the exam for these candidates.

The SSC assured that the upcoming Stenographer Grade C and D exams from August 6 to 8 will be conducted smoothly, with 3.5 lakh candidates expected. The Commission continues to monitor and improve its examination processes for future recruitment drives.

Last updated on 05 Aug 2025
13:41 PM
SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC
