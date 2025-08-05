SSC CHT 2025: 400+ Vacancies Announced, Check Selection Process and Exam Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the total tentative vacancies for the Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) Exam 2025. Candidates can download the detailed SSC CHT 2025 vacancy PDF from the official SSC website to check post-wise and category-wise distributions.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a total of 437 tentative vacancies for the Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) Exam 2025. Candidates aspiring to secure positions as Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, or Senior Hindi Translators across various government departments can check the vacancy details on the official website – ssc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the detailed SSC CHT 2025 vacancy PDF from the official SSC website to check post-wise and category-wise distributions.

The paper 1 exam is scheduled for August 12 and will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode covering a total of 200 marks (General Hindi: 100 questions, and General English: 100 questions).

Selection Process

The SSC CHT exam will be held in two stages:

Paper 1 – Objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Paper 2 – A descriptive paper, for candidates shortlisted based on Paper 1 marks.

Candidates who qualify in Paper 1 will be eligible to appear for the descriptive Paper 2.

In a significant update, the SSC has proposed a single round of post allotment sliding, aimed at filling vacancies that remain unoccupied even after document verification. The proposed scheme will use an extended cut-off list, giving more candidates a chance to be considered for unfilled posts.

This move is expected to maximise recruitment and ensure that most of the 437 positions are successfully filled.

Candidates should regularly visit the SSC website for updates on admit card release, exam cities, and further instructions.

Find the detailed vacancy list here.