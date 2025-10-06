TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Web Option Entry Begins - Link and Edit Steps

Posted on 06 Oct 2025
12:53 PM

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the special phase web options entry process for TS ICET counselling 2025 today, October 6. This marks the final opportunity for eligible and verified candidates to select their preferences before the seat allotment process begins.

ICET-qualified students must also note that the web option window will remain functional until October 7, 2025. For those who have already completed certificate verification in the previous rounds, the process will directly move to fresh option entry as per the schedule.

Steps to Enter Your Web Options

If you need to make any changes/modifications to your already entered web options, follow these steps;

Step 1: Visit the TS ICET admissions official website at tgicet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Candidates Login’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your unique credentials created during the entrance exam to access the web options.

Step 4: If needed, you can edit the options of your preferred colleges and courses, prioritising them according to your choice.

Step 5: After making the necessary edits, take a printout of your final frozen options for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to exercise as many options as possible to increase their chances of securing a seat in their desired college/institute/university. However, once the entry window closes, no further changes will be possible.

Post completion of the choice filling and locking process, the seat allotment result will be declared on/before October 10, with the self-reporting, tuition fee payment, and college reporting beginning from October 10 to 13, 2025.

Find the direct web option edit link here.

Last updated on 06 Oct 2025
12:54 PM
TS ICET 2025 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Counselling
