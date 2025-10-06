UGC Releases List of HEIs Offering ODL, Online Programmes for 2025-26: All Details

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the list of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) authorised to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for the academic session 2025-26. The Commission reiterated that HEIs must not offer online programmes under any franchise model and must retain complete ownership of the courses.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the list of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) authorised to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for the academic session 2025-26.

According to the notification, 101 universities and 20 Category-1 institutions will offer ODL programmes beginning in the July–August session, while 113 universities will provide online courses and 13 institutions will offer programmes in Online Learning (OL) mode. The last date for student admissions and submission of admission data is October 15, 2025.

UGC Guidelines and Compliance Requirements

The UGC stated that all participating institutions have submitted affidavits ensuring the accuracy of information provided. Any false or misleading submissions or violations of UGC ODL and Online Programme Regulations may lead to institutional penalties and career consequences for learners.

For ODL programmes, universities must strictly adhere to the Territorial Jurisdiction and Learner Support Centre (LSC) policies. They are also required to comply with norms related to entry qualifications, admission procedures, programme duration, and credits as per UGC regulations.

The Commission reiterated that HEIs must not offer online programmes under any franchise model and must retain complete ownership of the courses.

For Category-1 institutions, UGC clarified that they may continue offering ODL programmes only as long as they retain Category-1 status. If an institution loses this status, it must discontinue the programmes and inform UGC, although existing learners can complete their courses.

While central, state, and private universities can offer such programmes without prior approval, deemed universities require an NOC from AICTE for offering UG, PG, and PG Diploma courses in management, computer applications, and travel and tourism through online or ODL mode.

Find the direct HEIs list PDFs here.