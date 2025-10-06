NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration Window Opens - Link and Counselling Guidelines

Posted on 06 Oct 2025
13:28 PM

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially commenced the third round of the online registration process for NEET UG counselling 2025 today, October 6, 2025.
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially commenced the third round of the online registration process for NEET UG counselling 2025 today, October 6, 2025. NEET UG-qualified medical students can now apply for admission to MBBS/BDS programmes across various participating medical colleges in West Bengal. The registration window will remain functional till October 8, 2025.

Steps to Register

  • Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘UG Medical & Dental’ tab on the homepage.
  • Click on the 'Candidate Registration & Login' link.
  • Sign in with the NEET UG roll number and password.
  • Fill out the online application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the required fee.
  • Submit and take a printout of the form for future reference.
Post completion of the registration and fee payment process, candidates will be called in for verification, followed by an online seat surrender and publication of the successful candidates' list and the third round final seat matrix. Only listed students will be able to move ahead with choice filling and locking.

The West Bengal NEET UG counselling process is a centralised platform that facilitates the admission of eligible candidates to the WB state quota, private management, and NRI quota seats. The counselling is based on the candidates' NEET UG scores and the availability of seats in various colleges.

Find the direct registration link here.

