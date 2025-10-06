annual examination

Class 10, 12 Annual Exams Syllabus Relaxed? Check J-K School Board Announcement

PTI
Posted on 06 Oct 2025
14:09 PM

File Image

Summary
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education announced a relaxation in syllabus for the annual examination for students of classes 10 to 12.
In a notification, the Board said the relaxation has been provided due to the delayed commencement of the academic session this year.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Saturday announced a relaxation in syllabus for the annual examination for students of classes 10 to 12.

In a notification, the Board said the relaxation has been provided due to the delayed commencement of the academic session this year, and disruptions in the academic calendar due to heat wave, torrential rains and floods.

"It is hereby notified that the prospective eligible students appearing in class 10, 11 and 12 in the ensuing Annual Regular, 2025 examination (October-November session) in Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division including UT of Ladakh, shall attempt 85 per cent marks which will correspond to 100 per cent marks, availing thus 15 per cent relaxation in syllabus," the Board said.

The question papers will be set from the whole prescribed syllabus and the students will have to attempt any 85 per cent marks from the question paper(s) within internal choice, it added.

"The decision was taken after recommendations from the Directorate of School Education Kashmir/Jammu and pleas received from other stakeholders regarding reduction in syllabus due to delayed commencement of academic session this year coupled with disruptions in academic calendar due to heat wave, torrential rains/ cloudbursts and floods," the notification said.

Each Multiple Choice question (MCQ) attempted by the student shall be marked individually and the same pattern will be applicable to the grammar portion in language subjects, the notification said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 06 Oct 2025
14:10 PM
annual examination syllabus Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)
