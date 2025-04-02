Sigma 2025

Sigma 2025: An Endless Odyssey at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Apr 2025
12:46 PM

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

With the theme “An Endless Odyssey,” this year’s fest encourages young minds to go beyond mere textbooks and dive deep into the world of science and technology
Adding to the excitement, Sigma 2025 will also witness the launch of the 17th edition of the Science Association Magazine, “Pebbles,” themed “Myriads of Mind”

The Science Association of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, proudly presents Sigma 2025, its Annual Flagship Event , scheduled for 1 and 2 April 2025. With the theme “An Endless Odyssey,” this year’s fest encourages young minds to go beyond mere textbooks and dive deep into the world of science and technology.

Featured Events:

Qudos: A mind boggling Quiz event

Play Win Repeat : The ultimate E-Gaming event for all the nerds

Odyssey Obscuera: A challenging treasure hunt filled with cryptic clues and symbolism

Mindmaze: A Sudoku event, for all the sudoku enthusiasts

Infinite Divergence: A Maths Quiz for the geeks who love tough sums

Fictionary : Science Fiction Story Writing for the creative and imaginative

Queens Gambit : A Chess competition, learn to move your pieces right !

Cubix : A Rubik’s cube solving event , who’s the fastest of them all?

Streak Your Mark : A petri plate painting competition , art on agar.

Scribble It : Doodling event – even the scribbler in you is valued !

Lumino Genensis : A photography event , for the best science clicks.

Show It off ; Paper presentation , where hardcore scientific people battle It out.

Chain Reaction : Debate, on stage ,ready for all the rebuttals.

Hackathon : Coding event for the next generation programmers.

Enigma : Cryptography event, who’s the cleverest of the lot?

Crucible Vista : Poster presentation, show your research to us

Innovation Hub : Business Model Presentation , a perfect opportunity to present your ideas.

Eureka : Model Making , where through scientific models we look to encourage learning and creativity.

Adding to the excitement, Sigma 2025 will also witness the launch of the 17th edition of the Science Association Magazine, “Pebbles,” themed “Myriads of Mind.” This edition will explore the vast world of science through articles, photographs, crosswords and more.

We are honoured to welcome Dr. Sushmita Mitra Banerjee, member of Rotary Club of Calcutta South West, as guest speaker on the topic “ HPV Cervical Cancer Vaccination Awareness Camp”

Contact: sxcsaofficial@gmail.com

Join us at Sigma 2025 as we unravel mysteries of science and celebrate its diverse disciplines.

Last updated on 02 Apr 2025
12:49 PM
Sigma 2025 St. Xavier's College Kolkata
