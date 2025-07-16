Staff Selection Commission

SSC Phase XIII City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in- Read Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jul 2025
18:41 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have applied for Selection Post Phase-XIII Examination, 2025 can find the link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
This recruitment drive will fill up 2423 posts in the organisation

The Staff Selection Commission issued SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025 city intimation slip today, July 16, 2025. Candidates who have applied for Selection Post Phase-XIII Examination, 2025 can find the link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2423 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the examination will take place on July 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31 and August 1, 2025. The admit card will be available for download 4 days before the date of examination.

SSC Phase XIII City Intimation Slip 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the login link and enter the details

3. The SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025 city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

4. Check the city intimation slip and download it

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

SSC Phase XIII City Intimation Slip 2025: Direct Link

For more related details and information, candidates are advised to check the official website of SSC.

Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025 SSC job aspirants
