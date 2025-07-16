AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Window Open at aiimsexams.ac.in- Apply Till July 31

Summary Candidates who want to apply for Common Recruitment Examination 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in The application fee is Rs 3000 for General/ OBC category, Rs 2400/- for SC/ST Candidates/EWS category

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences commenced the registration for AIIMS CRE 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Common Recruitment Examination 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply is till July 31, 2025. The status of application form for acceptance to appear in examination can be checked on August 7, 2025. The Computer Based Test will be held from August 25 to August 26, 2025 for 90 minutes.

The application fee is Rs 3000 for General/ OBC category, Rs 2400/- for SC/ST Candidates/EWS category. Candidates applying in more than one group have to apply separately for each group by paying the examination fee separately for each group.

AIIMS CRE 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

2. Click on the AIIMS CRE 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

5. Click on submit and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

AIIMS CRE 2025: Direct Link