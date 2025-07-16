KNRUHS Begins Registration for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025- Check Details

Summary Candidates can apply for Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling on the official portal – tsmedadm.tsche.in The centralised counselling for 85% state quota seats on the basis of state merit rank as per the NEET UG 2025 score

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) commenced the registration for the Telangana National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2025 for admission to MBBS, BDS programmes under the competent authority in government, private medical and dental colleges. Candidates can apply for Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling on the official portal – tsmedadm.tsche.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to apply is July 25, 2025. The centralised counselling for 85% state quota seats on the basis of state merit rank as per the NEET UG 2025 score. Candidates must have secured the following NEET UG cut-off 2025 to be eligible for MBBS, BDS admission in Telangana-

General category (Including EWS)- 144 (50th percentile)

SC/ST/BC and Persons with disability of SC/ST/BC- 113 (40th percentile)

Persons with Disability (OC PWD)- 127 (45th percentile)

Candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 4,000 and the fee for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates is Rs 3,200.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.