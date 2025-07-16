ICSI CSEET 2025 Result OUT at icsi.edu.in- Get Direct Link to Check Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the July session examination can check their results at official website link activated at icsi.edu ICSI stated that candidates should secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper separately, and 50 % marks in aggregate to pass the exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July examination scorecards today, July 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the July session examination can check their results at official website link activated at icsi.edu.

According to the schedule, ICSI CSEET took place on July 5, 2025 and 7, 2025. ICSI has also stated that candidates should secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper separately, and 50 % marks in aggregate to pass the exam.

“The result of candidates will be withheld or cancelled if found violating any of the instructions mentioned regarding conduct of CSEET examination. It is to be noted by candidates that no evidence or proof of violation regarding cancelling of the result will be provided to any candidate,” read the official notice.

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: Direct Link

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit official website at icsi.edu.in On the homepage, tab on the link ‘CSET July 2025 Result’ Enter your ID number and Date of Birth Submit the information and download the ‘CSEET July 2025’ scorecard copy for future reference