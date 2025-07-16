JEECUP

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Special Round 4, 5 Schedule Released! Check Timetable Inside

Posted on 16 Jul 2025
15:30 PM

Summary
Candidates of Uttar Pradesh who have not taken admission to institutes and other states who have qualified for the exam can participate in JEECUP special round counselling 2025 by visiting the official website
The JEECUP counselling 2025 is also held for minority institutes reserved quota seats

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) declared the schedule for the special JEECUP counselling 2025. Candidates of Uttar Pradesh who have not taken admission to institutes and other states who have qualified for the exam can participate in JEECUP special round counselling 2025 by visiting the official website-

JEECUP counselling 2025 process includes online registration, fee payment, choice filling, JEECUP seat allotment, and verification of documents. The JEECUP counselling 2025 is also held for minority institutes reserved quota seats. The registration fee for the same is Rs 250.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 4, 5 Schedule

4th Round Choice Filling- July 28 to 30

4th Round seat allotment- July 31

4th Round online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates, and deposit security + counseling- August 1 to 3

Document verification at the district Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates)- August 1 to 3 upto 6 pm

4th Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal- August 8

5th Round choice filling- August 4 to 5

5th Round seat allotment- August 6

5th round deposit security + counseling fee through their login (online)- August 7 to 8

Document verification at the district help centers (only for Freeze candidates)- August 7 to 11

4th to 5th Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal- August 11

Last updated on 16 Jul 2025
15:31 PM
JEECUP JEECUP 2025 UP Polytechnic
