Modern High School for Girls Celebrates Saraswati Puja with Music, Dance and Devotion

The spirit of wisdom and artistry came alive at Modern High School for Girls as the campus transformed into a sacred space of reverence and celebration on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja. The beautifully adorned stage became the centerpiece of devotion, where music, dance, and poetry paid homage to the goddess of wisdom and learning.

The celebration commenced with a solemn aarti as Nirmala Birla, Chairperson of MHS for Girls, along with Devi Kar (Director), Damayanti Mukherjee (Principal), Swati Das (Vice Principal), teachers, and students, paid their respects to Goddess Saraswati. The presence of Nandini Ghatak, Principal of MHS International, along with her team, enriched the spirit of unity and tradition within the MHS family.

Following the aarti, the students mesmerised the audience with a captivating retelling of Goddess Saraswati's divine emergence, setting the spiritual tone for the day.

Following the aarti, the students mesmerised the audience with a captivating retelling of Goddess Saraswati’s divine emergence, setting the spiritual tone for the day. The event unfolded with an exquisite Odissi dance performance—a graceful Vandana to the goddess—where fluid movements and expressive gestures embodied devotion and artistic mastery.

A soul-stirring Hindi poem followed, urging introspection and self-purification before seeking faults in others. This powerful recital left the audience deeply moved, reinforcing the festival’s message of wisdom and self-awareness.

A poignant solo recitation of Buddhadeb Basu's Saraswatir Pujor Poddo followed, elegantly highlighting the significance of Goddess Saraswati in the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment.

The musical segment commenced with two young vocalists delivering a mesmerizing rendition of Rabindranath Tagore’s Madhuro Madhuro Dhoni Baaje. Their harmonious voices resonated through the gathering, weaving an atmosphere of serenity. A poignant solo recitation of Buddhadeb Basu’s Saraswatir Pujor Poddo followed, elegantly highlighting the significance of Goddess Saraswati in the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment. The crescendo of the celebrations arrived with a breathtaking group performance of Mor Bina Othe Kon Sure Baje, where song and dance blended seamlessly, captivating all present. The devotional fervor intensified with a choir presentation of Jay Jay Jaga Janani Devi, a powerful Carnatic composition in Raag Hamsadhwani, filling the air with divine energy.

The celebration concluded on a magnificent note with a final group song and dance performance set to Rabindranath Tagore’s Aji Dakhino Duwar.

The Saraswati Puja celebration at MHS was more than a festival—it was a tribute to the profound cultural and spiritual roots that define the institution. Through a vibrant confluence of music, dance, and poetry, the event honored the pursuit of wisdom, reinforcing the belief that true learning is both a blessing and a lifelong journey.