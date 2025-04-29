Rhythm of a Rising Star: Meet Ananya Jugade, Winner of 18 Under 18 Award 2025 for Odissi Dance Brilliance

Summary Her achievements reflect not only her artistic excellence but also her commitment to preserving and promoting Indian classical dance With every performance, Ananya continues to inspire the next generation of dancers with elegance, discipline, and passion, reflecting a deep reverence for tradition, balanced with a vibrant individual expression that resonates with contemporary audiences

Ananya Jugade, a 12-year-old of ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar, is a nationally acclaimed Odissi dancer known for her grace, dedication, and expressive artistry. A passionate practitioner of this ancient classical dance form, Ananya has enchanted audiences across India with her powerful performances and deep-rooted commitment to cultural heritage. Her passion for dance has earned her a spot among the winners of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025.

Her journey in dance has been adorned with prestigious accolades, including the Makar Samman 2025, Nritya Shree Award, Dr. Snehaprava Samantray National Odissi Dance Award, and the Nrutya Kalabhushan Bal Puraskar, among others. She was also the Junior Winner of Debadasi 2024, a celebrated dance reality show on Siddharth TV, Odisha.

Additional honours such as the Nritya Bhushan (Jhankriti 2023) and, Natya Vikasa Award 2023 further underscore her growing influence in the classical dance community. Ananya has performed at renowned festivals and cultural events, earning recognition for her impeccable technique, emotive storytelling, and the soulful embodiment of Odissi’s spiritual depth.

Winning the '18 Under 18' award has been a moment of immense pride and motivation for the young champion. "I had mixed feelings of Elation, Pride & Gratitude when my name was announced as one of the 18 Achievers from east and north east India. I was extremely overwhelmed as this was a very prestigious and big achievement for me," said Ananya.

Her achievements reflect not only her artistic excellence but also her commitment to preserving and promoting Indian classical dance. She wishes to take up surgery and make a career as a successful cardiac surgeon apart from pursuing her passion for dance.

"My aim is to become a cardiac surgeon but I want to continue my passion for Odissi dance and spread this beautiful dance form all over the world. I will continue my dance throughout my life and continue to mesmerize my audience with my graceful movements. I want to make my parents, teachers and my guru Sonali Mohapatra, more proud with my achievements," she added.

With every performance, Ananya continues to inspire the next generation of dancers with elegance, discipline, and passion, reflecting a deep reverence for tradition, balanced with a vibrant individual expression that resonates with contemporary audiences.

Speaking of the most memorable moment from The Telegraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025, she says, "I was overwhelmed to have received the award at the hands of renowned dancer Tanushree Shankar Ma'am & Prof. (Dr.) Rama Prosad Banerjee. Also I never thought that I will be on stage with the distinguished author and diplomat Dr. Shashi Tharoor. It was a wonderful moment for me."

Each movement, each gesture speaks of hours of dedication, and each performance furthers her mission to preserve and promote the legacy of Odissi dance. At The Telegraph Online Edugraph, we applaud Ananya's elegance, grit, and relentless pursuit of impact and wish her continued success.