ASPEXS to Host Rendezvous 2025: South Point's Grand Annual Alumni Event

South Point High School, a name synonymous with excellence, has carved a remarkable legacy through its illustrious alumni. From globally recognised professors at MIT, IITs, IIMs, Oxford, and Cambridge, to acclaimed authors, celebrated film directors, and sports icons, including two Grandmasters in Chess – its alumni have left indelible marks in their fields. Add to this an impressive roster of scientists, Bhatnagar awardees, and even a Nobel Laureate, and it’s clear why South Point stands out as a beacon of distinction.

At the heart of this thriving alumni network lies ASPEXS, the official alumni association of South Point. For over 30 years, ASPEXS has been a bridge for ex-students, fostering connections across generations while engaging in impactful social welfare initiatives. Whether it’s providing medical, emotional, or financial support to retired teachers or organising medical camps for past and present school staff, ASPEXS embodies the school’s ethos of giving back to the community.

The highlight of ASPEXS’ annual calendar is undoubtedly its Reunion Dinner & Dance, an eagerly awaited event that draws more than 1,500 alumni and their families. This year, Rendezvous 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Eastern Metropolitan Club, Kolkata, in association with The Telegraph.

In this age of virtual meet-ups and social media, this Annual Adda offers the rare joy of reliving cherished memories with friends – this event is a celebration of the camaraderie and the timeless bond that Pointers share.

True to its tradition of innovation, Rendezvous 2025 promises a spectacular evening of entertainment and nostalgia. The event will kick off with Haso Aur Hasaya Karo, a magical dance and musical performance by ex-students. This will be followed by electrifying live acts by Arko Mukherjee and Celebrity DJ Harish, ensuring an unforgettable celebration of music and joy.

Adding to the excitement, special commemorations will honor the Golden Jubilee batch of 1974 and the Silver Jubilee batch of 1999, celebrating 50 and 25 years of their graduation, respectively.

The year 2025 is momentous for South Point High School as it marks its 70th anniversary, alongside 30 glorious years of ASPEXS. This journey of decades is a testament to the enduring spirit of the alma mater.

With its unique blend of nostalgia, entertainment, and heartfelt connections, Rendezvous 2025 is set to be an unforgettable occasion that truly embodies the spirit of South Point High School and its exceptional alumni.