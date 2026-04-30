WB JECA 2026 Application Correction Window Opens; Edit Facility Available at wbjeeb.nic.in

Summary Candidates who have successfully registered can now make necessary changes to their application forms through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in As per the official schedule, the correction facility for WB JECA 2026 will remain open until May 1

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has started the application correction process for the Joint Entrance Examination for Computer Application (JECA 2026). Candidates who have successfully registered can now make necessary changes to their application forms through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Applicants are required to log in using their application number and password to access and edit their submitted details.

As per the official schedule, the correction facility for WB JECA 2026 will remain open until May 1. Candidates have been advised to complete modifications within the stipulated timeframe, as no further extension is expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WB JECA 2026 examination will be conducted in offline, OMR-based mode on June 16. The exam will take place in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM.

WB JECA 2026 Application Form: Steps to Edit

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections:

Visit wbjeeb.nic.in Click on “Online Application Form Correction for WB JECA 2026” Enter application number and password Update the required details in the form Review all changes carefully Submit the corrected application form

Candidates are advised to verify all edits carefully before final submission, as incorrect or incomplete information may lead to complications during later stages of the admission process.