BCI Ends AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Today; Apply Link Active at allindiabarexamination.com

Summary Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their forms on the official website allindiabarexamination.com Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms until May 3, 2026

The Bar Council of India will close the application window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21 today, April 30, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their forms on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE is a qualifying examination for law graduates seeking to practice law in India.

AIBE 21: Important Dates

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The application fee payment deadline is May 1, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms until May 3, 2026.

The admit cards for AIBE 21 will be released on May 22, 2026, while the examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026.

The fee structure varies by category:

General and OBC candidates: Rs 3,500

SC, ST, and PwD candidates: Rs 2,500

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration:

Visit allindiabarexamination.com Click on the AIBE 21 registration link on the homepage Enter required personal and academic details Select the preferred exam language Receive registration ID and password via email and SMS Log in again to complete payment and final submission

Candidates are advised to complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.