Haryana Schools

Haryana RTE School Allotment Result 2026 Declared; 21,752 Students Get Private Seats

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Apr 2026
15:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Haryana RTE results 2026 are available on the official portal harprathmik.gov.in
As per the announced data, around 21,752 students have been allotted seats in private schools across Haryana through the computerised lottery system conducted for the academic session 2026–27

The Department of School Education Haryana has released the RTE school allotment results 2026 for admission to nursery, KG, LKG, UKG, and Class 1 under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The results are available on the official portal harprathmik.gov.in.

As per the announced data, around 21,752 students have been allotted seats in private schools across Haryana through the computerised lottery system conducted for the academic session 2026–27.

Application and Allotment Details

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the department received a total of 31,009 applications. With 21,752 students successfully allotted seats, the overall allotment rate stands at 70.1%. However, 9,257 applicants were not allotted seats in the initial draw.

The authorities have clarified that the results are provisional and have been verified by the Result Validation Committee as per the prescribed lottery process under the Right to Education Act.

Haryana RTE Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Check

Parents and guardians can check the allotment status by following these steps:

  1. Visit harprathmik.gov.in
  2. Click on the RTE allotment result link
  3. Enter the application ID
  4. View and download the allotment result

Applicants can also download the seat verification slip from the same portal.

Following the allotment, schools will begin the document verification process. Parents are required to carry original documents such as age proof, residence proof, and income certificates for verification at the allotted schools.

The department has stated that final admission will be confirmed only after successful document verification. In case of discrepancies, the decision of the competent authority will be final and binding.

The allotment process is part of the state’s implementation of the Right to Education Act, aimed at ensuring access to education for children from economically weaker sections.

Last updated on 30 Apr 2026
15:47 PM
Haryana Schools Admission Open Results out
Similar stories
Tamil Nadu government

TN 12th Marksheet 2026 Expected After Election Result; Over 8 Lakh Students Await HSC. . .

WBJEEB

WB JECA 2026 Application Correction Window Opens; Edit Facility Available at wbjeeb.n. . .

AIBE XXI

BCI Ends AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Today; Apply Link Active at allindiabarexamination. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK Issues UGET 2026 Admit Card; Check Exam Schedule and Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Tamil Nadu government

TN 12th Marksheet 2026 Expected After Election Result; Over 8 Lakh Students Await HSC. . .

WBJEEB

WB JECA 2026 Application Correction Window Opens; Edit Facility Available at wbjeeb.n. . .

AIBE XXI

BCI Ends AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Today; Apply Link Active at allindiabarexamination. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK Issues UGET 2026 Admit Card; Check Exam Schedule and Key Dates

ICSE

ICSE, ISC 2026 Region-wise Performance: Western and Southern Zones Outperform Others;. . .

NEET UG 2026

NTA Clarifies on NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Rumours; Issues Advisory Ahead of Exam

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality