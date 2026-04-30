Haryana RTE School Allotment Result 2026 Declared; 21,752 Students Get Private Seats

Summary The Haryana RTE results 2026 are available on the official portal harprathmik.gov.in As per the announced data, around 21,752 students have been allotted seats in private schools across Haryana through the computerised lottery system conducted for the academic session 2026–27

The Department of School Education Haryana has released the RTE school allotment results 2026 for admission to nursery, KG, LKG, UKG, and Class 1 under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The results are available on the official portal harprathmik.gov.in.

As per the announced data, around 21,752 students have been allotted seats in private schools across Haryana through the computerised lottery system conducted for the academic session 2026–27.

Application and Allotment Details

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This year, the department received a total of 31,009 applications. With 21,752 students successfully allotted seats, the overall allotment rate stands at 70.1%. However, 9,257 applicants were not allotted seats in the initial draw.

The authorities have clarified that the results are provisional and have been verified by the Result Validation Committee as per the prescribed lottery process under the Right to Education Act.

Haryana RTE Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Check

Parents and guardians can check the allotment status by following these steps:

Visit harprathmik.gov.in Click on the RTE allotment result link Enter the application ID View and download the allotment result

Applicants can also download the seat verification slip from the same portal.

Following the allotment, schools will begin the document verification process. Parents are required to carry original documents such as age proof, residence proof, and income certificates for verification at the allotted schools.

The department has stated that final admission will be confirmed only after successful document verification. In case of discrepancies, the decision of the competent authority will be final and binding.

The allotment process is part of the state’s implementation of the Right to Education Act, aimed at ensuring access to education for children from economically weaker sections.