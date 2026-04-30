Tamil Nadu government

TN 12th Marksheet 2026 Expected After Election Result; Over 8 Lakh Students Await HSC Results

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Apr 2026
16:38 PM

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Summary
According to various media reports, the declaration is likely to take place after the announcement of election results
Students who appeared for the HSC public examinations held from March 2 to 26, 2026, will be able to check their results on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu is expected to announce the Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSC) results 2026 on May 8, though an official confirmation is still awaited. According to updates on the results portal, the declaration is likely to take place after the announcement of election results.

Students who appeared for the HSC public examinations held from March 2 to 26, 2026, will be able to check their results on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

This year, more than 8 lakh students are awaiting their Class 12 results. The marksheet will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, parents’ names, school name, photograph, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

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TN Class 12th Result 2026: Steps to Check

  1. Visit tnresults.nic.in
  2. Click on “+2 / HSC Examination Result 2026” link
  3. Enter hall ticket number and date of birth
  4. Click on “View Result”
  5. Download and print the marksheet

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket ready to avoid delays while checking results online.

In 2025, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results recorded a pass percentage of 95.03%, reflecting strong academic performance across the state.

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu is expected to release the official result date and time soon on its official website.

Last updated on 30 Apr 2026
16:39 PM
Tamil Nadu government Board Exam 2026 Results out
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