COMEDK Issues UGET 2026 Admit Card; Check Exam Schedule and Key Dates

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the admit card for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, comedk.org.
The COMEDK UGET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in computer-based mode, and the admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre.
The hall ticket will include important information such as the candidate’s name, exam date and timing, photograph, ID proof details, and allotted examination centre.
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the authorities immediately.
Students must bring the following items to the exam centre:
- Printed copy of the admit card
- Two recent passport-size photographs
- Valid photo ID proof
Without these documents, entry to the examination hall may be denied.
COMEDK UGET 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download
- Visit the official website: comedk.org
- Click on the “COMEDK UGET 2026 Admit Card” link
- Enter User ID and password
- Click on “Login”
- View and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Candidates can also access mock tests available on the official website to familiarise themselves with the computer-based test format, exam pattern, and marking scheme.
COMEDK UGET 2026: Important Dates
- Provisional answer key: May 13, 2026
- Last date to challenge answer key: May 15, 2026
- Final answer key: May 20, 2026
- Result declaration: May 29, 2026 (2 PM)
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and follow all exam-day guidelines to avoid any last-minute issues.