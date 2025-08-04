NTA

AIAPGET 2025 Results OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET- Know Cut-off, Toppers List Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Aug 2025
13:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET
The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will now conduct counselling for admission to All India quota seats in the Government

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

AIAPGET was conducted for postgraduate-level Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani courses in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test was conducted on July 4, 2025. This year, a total of 43775 candidates registered for the test and 42075 appeared. The exam was held at 246 centres in 100 cities.

NTA has also announced cut-off marks and names of toppers along with the result.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIAPGET 2025 Toppers List

Ayurveda- Aniket Sanjay Patil (381 marks or 99.996647 percentile)

Homeopathy- Akshay M (386 marks or 99.9892681 percentile)

Siddha- Mari Selvi K (304 marks or 99.8689384 percentile)

Unani- Mazhar Nasir (338 marks or 99.9539171 percentile)

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will now conduct counselling for admission to All India quota seats in the Government. NTA conducted AIAPGET 2025 on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) and in consultation with Ministry of Ayush.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Aug 2025
13:49 PM
NTA AIAPGET 2025 Results out
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Concludes Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Importan. . .

Indian Air Force

IAF Agniveervayu 2026 Registration Ends Today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Link to Regist. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Admit Card Today at Official Websites- Follow Key Updates Insid. . .

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Applications Open For APSC JE Recruitment 2025- Vacancy Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Concludes Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Importan. . .

Sister Nivedita University

Sister Nivedita University and OSCAR INDIA to Host Hands-On Amateur Radio Workshop

Indian Air Force

IAF Agniveervayu 2026 Registration Ends Today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Link to Regist. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Admit Card Today at Official Websites- Follow Key Updates Insid. . .

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Applications Open For APSC JE Recruitment 2025- Vacancy Details Inside

Don Bosco School, Park Circus

MuseVention 2025 by Don Bosco Park Circus and ISR Redefines Experiential Learning in . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality