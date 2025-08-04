AIAPGET 2025 Results OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET- Know Cut-off, Toppers List Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will now conduct counselling for admission to All India quota seats in the Government

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

AIAPGET was conducted for postgraduate-level Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani courses in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test was conducted on July 4, 2025. This year, a total of 43775 candidates registered for the test and 42075 appeared. The exam was held at 246 centres in 100 cities.

NTA has also announced cut-off marks and names of toppers along with the result.

AIAPGET 2025 Toppers List

Ayurveda- Aniket Sanjay Patil (381 marks or 99.996647 percentile)

Homeopathy- Akshay M (386 marks or 99.9892681 percentile)

Siddha- Mari Selvi K (304 marks or 99.8689384 percentile)

Unani- Mazhar Nasir (338 marks or 99.9539171 percentile)

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will now conduct counselling for admission to All India quota seats in the Government. NTA conducted AIAPGET 2025 on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) and in consultation with Ministry of Ayush.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.