NIT Trichy Organises the 21st Edition of Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest- Pragyan

Pragyan is the Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest of NIT Trichy. It is ISO 9001 and 20121 certified and conducts a wide array of events, workshops, guest lectures and much more. Pragyan is all set for its 21st edition with ‘Panoptica: Break The Code’ being its central theme.

Exhibitions, Sangam, Ingenium

Pragyan holds an OpenHouse each year, a two-day event which aims to showcase projects made by students in their academic year, coming from several tech clubs and departments, the students have a chance to present the salient features and problem-solving capabilities of their projects to faculty as well as investors, effectively helping their projects gain much-deserved attention, bring them one step closer to being implemented in a real-world scenario.

Ingenium is our technical contest held at the national level and attended by several aspiring minds where we encourage new concepts and creativity blossoms, leading to greater innovations in several fields related to our growth and development of society.

Sangam is Pragyan’s flagship hardware hackathon, which serves as a platform for students of NIT Trichy to solve real-life problems at the grassroots level.

Events, Workshops, Guest Lectures and Debate

Pragyan holds multiple events recognized under seven clusters across several fields like management, coding, hardware, robotics and much more, all being conducted while maintaining the highest standards of any fests held at such a large scale.

Pragyan holds a large variety of workshops arranged by companies like Linux, Samsung, Mercedes and more. These workshops help attendees get hands-on experience in a field of their liking, setting them up for future endeavors in their respective domains.

They are also graced by the presence of a huge number of industry leaders and revolutionists who come to Pragyan to share a piece of their life and experiences at the guest lectures, inspiring the thousands that attend them and guide them with their thoughts and invaluable advice.

Pragyan's flagship debate, Crossfire, is one of the most anticipated events held during the fest, where eminent political personalities from all over India gather at NIT Trichy to discuss matters of social and economic importance. They also bring well-known and successful moderators to ensure the most fruitful discussions are made during the event.

Social Responsibility and Other Outreach Events

As a part of Pragyan, the students produce outputs such as the Pragyan Blog and the Pragyan Podcast on Medium and Spotify respectively which serve as a transparent layer of communication between the students and the world, creativity and academic inclination are supported and nurtured in such form of media and Pragyan ensures that its voice reaches even the farthest corners of the world.

The Pragyan Social Responsibility team functions as a way of giving back to all parts of society conducting several events like Techids where young minds are nurtured and supported by conducting workshops from several Tech Clubs of NIT Trichy giving them a glimpse of the infinite scope they could grow up to.

Infotainment

Infotainment is the branch of Pragyan responsible for student entertainment during the fest. They arrange fire and light shows, aerial stunts, and the most anticipated spellbinding pro shows attended by the entire student community of Pragyan. They inculcate a sense of culture and home while maintaining the Pragyan atmosphere of Techno-Managerial celebration, an essential component of Pragyan as a fest of enormous scale and importance.

Pragyan is an expression, of everything the student community stands for, of everything a college such as NIT Trichy embraces in its practices of student enrichment and growth, and with its 21st Edition coming up, the bar is higher but every challenge shall be met as Pragyan ‘25 Panoptica: Break The Code remains only a few days away.