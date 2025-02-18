Annual fest

NIT Trichy Organises the 21st Edition of Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest- Pragyan

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Feb 2025
13:57 PM

NIT Trichy

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Pragyan is the Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest of NIT Trichy. It is ISO 9001 and 20121 certified and conducts a wide array of events, workshops, guest lectures and much more
Pragyan's flagship debate, Crossfire, is one of the most anticipated events held during the fest, where eminent political personalities from all over India gather at NIT Trichy to discuss matters of social and economic importance

Pragyan is the Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest of NIT Trichy. It is ISO 9001 and 20121 certified and conducts a wide array of events, workshops, guest lectures and much more. Pragyan is all set for its 21st edition with ‘Panoptica: Break The Code’ being its central theme.

Exhibitions, Sangam, Ingenium

Pragyan holds an OpenHouse each year, a two-day event which aims to showcase projects made by students in their academic year, coming from several tech clubs and departments, the students have a chance to present the salient features and problem-solving capabilities of their projects to faculty as well as investors, effectively helping their projects gain much-deserved attention, bring them one step closer to being implemented in a real-world scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingenium is our technical contest held at the national level and attended by several aspiring minds where we encourage new concepts and creativity blossoms, leading to greater innovations in several fields related to our growth and development of society.

Sangam is Pragyan’s flagship hardware hackathon, which serves as a platform for students of NIT Trichy to solve real-life problems at the grassroots level.

Events, Workshops, Guest Lectures and Debate

Pragyan holds multiple events recognized under seven clusters across several fields like management, coding, hardware, robotics and much more, all being conducted while maintaining the highest standards of any fests held at such a large scale.

Pragyan holds a large variety of workshops arranged by companies like Linux, Samsung, Mercedes and more. These workshops help attendees get hands-on experience in a field of their liking, setting them up for future endeavors in their respective domains.

They are also graced by the presence of a huge number of industry leaders and revolutionists who come to Pragyan to share a piece of their life and experiences at the guest lectures, inspiring the thousands that attend them and guide them with their thoughts and invaluable advice.

Pragyan's flagship debate, Crossfire, is one of the most anticipated events held during the fest, where eminent political personalities from all over India gather at NIT Trichy to discuss matters of social and economic importance. They also bring well-known and successful moderators to ensure the most fruitful discussions are made during the event.

Social Responsibility and Other Outreach Events

As a part of Pragyan, the students produce outputs such as the Pragyan Blog and the Pragyan Podcast on Medium and Spotify respectively which serve as a transparent layer of communication between the students and the world, creativity and academic inclination are supported and nurtured in such form of media and Pragyan ensures that its voice reaches even the farthest corners of the world.

The Pragyan Social Responsibility team functions as a way of giving back to all parts of society conducting several events like Techids where young minds are nurtured and supported by conducting workshops from several Tech Clubs of NIT Trichy giving them a glimpse of the infinite scope they could grow up to.

Infotainment

Infotainment is the branch of Pragyan responsible for student entertainment during the fest. They arrange fire and light shows, aerial stunts, and the most anticipated spellbinding pro shows attended by the entire student community of Pragyan. They inculcate a sense of culture and home while maintaining the Pragyan atmosphere of Techno-Managerial celebration, an essential component of Pragyan as a fest of enormous scale and importance.

Pragyan is an expression, of everything the student community stands for, of everything a college such as NIT Trichy embraces in its practices of student enrichment and growth, and with its 21st Edition coming up, the bar is higher but every challenge shall be met as Pragyan ‘25 Panoptica: Break The Code remains only a few days away.

Last updated on 18 Feb 2025
14:02 PM
Annual fest NIT Trichy
Similar stories
Brainware University

Agri-Next 2025: Experts Unite to Shape the Future of Agriculture at Brainware Univers. . .

farewell

In Pictures| Schools across Kolkata host Farewell for Academic Year 2024-25 (Part-II)

Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology with distinguished guests and alumni
Vellore Institute of Technology

VIT Alumni Meet in Kolkata discusses future campus and educational potential in WB

St Xavier's College

SXC’s Bullpen '25 Begins! India’s Brightest Minds Compete in Finance Strategy Sho. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today - Steps, Vacancy and Key Details

Brainware University

Agri-Next 2025: Experts Unite to Shape the Future of Agriculture at Brainware Univers. . .

TJEE 2025

TJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates and Key Exam Details

NID DAT 2025

NID DAT Result 2025 Out - Check MDes Prelims Qualified List and Mains Exam Schedule

istock.com/sarasw art
Technological advancement

Online payments are more risk than relief

nytns/ye fan
Digital Detox

The Great Detox

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality