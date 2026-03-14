DRDO Releases Exam City Slip for CEPTAM-11 Tier I CBT; Admit Cards to Be Issued Soon

Summary Applicants who successfully registered under the recruitment cycle can now check their allotted exam city on the official DRDO website The Tier I screening examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2026

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the examination city details for candidates appearing in the CEPTAM-11 Tier I computer-based test (CBT). Applicants who successfully registered under the recruitment cycle can now check their allotted exam city on the official DRDO website.

The Tier I screening examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2026. According to an official notice issued on March 5, the examination will be held for candidates who completed the application process for the Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts.

Recruitment authorities stated that the city intimation slip has been issued ahead of the examination to help candidates make necessary travel arrangements.

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The admit card download link will be activated shortly on the DRDO website. Once available, candidates will be required to log in to the recruitment portal to download their hall tickets.

The admit card will include important information such as the examination centre address, reporting time, and instructions for the exam day. Candidates will also receive notifications about the release of the admit card through their registered email IDs and mobile numbers.

Applicants have been advised to regularly visit the official DRDO website for updates related to the recruitment process.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card: Steps to Download

After the link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to access the document:

Visit the official DRDO website at www.drdo.gov.in. Navigate to the CEPTAM or recruitment section on the homepage. Click on the “CEPTAM-11 Tier-I Admit Card” link. Enter the registration number and password or date of birth. Submit the details to view the admit card. Download and print the hall ticket for use on the examination day.

The CEPTAM-11 recruitment drive includes a total of 764 vacancies for technical posts.

Senior Technical Assistant-B: 561 vacancies under Level 6 pay of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with a salary range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Technician-A: 203 vacancies under Level 2 pay, with a salary range of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200.

The age limit for both posts is 18 to 28 years, with applicable relaxations as per government norms.