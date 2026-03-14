Kerala government

CEE Kerala Opens KEAM 2026 Application Correction Window; Edit Forms Till March 21

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Mar 2026
15:39 PM

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Summary
The correction window for the KEAM 2026 application form is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in and will remain open until March 21, 2026, at 5 pm
According to an official notification, candidates can make corrections only in certain editable fields, including their name, photograph, signature, and Class 10 certificate details

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has opened the application correction facility for candidates registered for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2026.

The correction window for the KEAM 2026 application form is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in and will remain open until March 21, 2026, at 5 pm.

According to an official notification, candidates can make corrections only in certain editable fields, including their name, photograph, signature, and Class 10 certificate details.

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To access the correction facility, applicants must log in using their application number and password.

CEE has also advised candidates to report discrepancies if the name, photograph, signature, or Class 10 certificate displayed on the profile page differs from the original documents.

Candidates can inform authorities via email at ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in with the subject line “profile defect” on or before 5 pm on March 21, 2026, as stated in the official notification.

The computer-based KEAM 2026 examination will be conducted from April 17 to April 23, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The entrance examination is held for admission to undergraduate professional courses such as BTech, BArch and BPharm in colleges across the state of Kerala.

The KEAM exam is conducted annually for admission to various engineering, architecture and medical-related programmes offered by institutions in the state.

Last updated on 14 Mar 2026
15:40 PM
Kerala government Kerala KEAM 2026 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM)
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