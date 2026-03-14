Krishi-O-Udyan Mela 2026 at Brainware University Highlights Agri Entrepreneurship in Bengal

Summary Brainware University recently hosted Krishi-O-Udyan Mela 2026 on its campus bringing together scientists, academicians, progressive farmers, students, and agri-entrepreneurs for a day. Organised by the university’s Department of Agriculture, the event centred on the theme “Agriculture/Horticulture for Start-up and Stand-up West Bengal.”

Brainware University recently hosted Krishi-O-Udyan Mela 2026 on its campus on February 28, bringing together scientists, academicians, progressive farmers, students, and agri-entrepreneurs for a day dedicated to agricultural innovation and rural entrepreneurship. Organised by the university’s Department of Agriculture, the event centred on the theme “Agriculture/Horticulture for Start-up and Stand-up West Bengal.”

The mela served as an important platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, with more than 100 progressive farmers from different regions participating alongside experts from leading agricultural institutions. The initiative aimed to encourage the adoption of modern agricultural technologies while promoting entrepreneurship in the farming and horticulture sectors.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests from the agricultural research community. Among them were Dr. Gauranga Kar, Director of ICAR-Central Research Institute for Jute and Allied Fibres; Dr. Pradip Dey, Director of ICAR-Central Research Institute for Freshwater Aquaculture and ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute Kolkata; and Dr. Feroze Hasan Rahman, Regional Head of National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning.

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One of the key attractions of the mela was an exhibition of agricultural and horticultural produce presented by farmers and stakeholders. Brainware University

Academic leaders from Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya were also present, including Prof. (Dr.) Subhra Mukherjee, Director of Research; Prof. (Dr.) Pranab Hazra, former Dean of Postgraduate Studies; Prof. (Dr.) Jitesh Hore, also former Dean of Postgraduate Studies; and Prof. (Dr.) Amit Baran Sharangi, Professor in the Department of Spices, Plantation, Medicinal and Aromatic Crops. Several Assistant Director Agriculture (ADA) and Assistant Director Horticulture (ADH) officials from the Government of West Bengal also attended the event.

During the inaugural session, speakers highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between scientific research and farmers’ field practices. They stressed the need to adopt improved production technologies, sustainable farming practices, and value addition in agricultural produce to enhance farmers’ income and encourage rural entrepreneurship.

One of the key attractions of the mela was an exhibition of agricultural and horticultural produce presented by farmers and stakeholders. Participants displayed a diverse range of crops, fruits, vegetables and value-added products, offering visitors an opportunity to learn about innovative farming practices and successful agricultural models.

The Department of Agriculture also released a special souvenir on the occasion. Brainware University

In recognition of their contributions to agriculture, three progressive farmers were felicitated by the guests of honour for their outstanding achievements and adoption of modern farming techniques. The felicitation ceremony served as a source of inspiration for other farmers, students and aspiring entrepreneurs present at the event.

The Department of Agriculture also released a special souvenir on the occasion, documenting the objectives of the mela and highlighting the role of scientific agriculture in rural development.

The mela featured a variety of stalls, demonstrations and interactive sessions where farmers, scientists and agri-industry representatives exchanged ideas and experiences. These activities showcased technologies related to crop production, plant protection, post-harvest management and value addition, offering practical insights for improving agricultural productivity.

Through Krishi-O-Udyan Mela 2026, Brainware University successfully created a collaborative platform connecting researchers, students, farmers and agri-entrepreneurs, contributing to the advancement of sustainable agriculture and agri-based entrepreneurship in West Bengal.