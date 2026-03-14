RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Application Correction Window Opens Today; Check Editable Fields

Summary Eligible candidates can log in through the official RBI website, access the edit link, make the permitted changes and resubmit their application forms The online application process began on February 16, 2026, and the registration window closed on March 10 after a short extension granted by the central bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will open the application edit window for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026 on March 14, 2026. According to an official notice, the correction facility will remain available from 00:01 hours on March 14 to 23:59 hours on March 15, 2026.

During this two-day period, candidates who have already submitted their application forms will be able to modify specific details before the recruitment process proceeds further.

The preliminary examination is scheduled for April 11, while the Mains examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026.

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The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 Assistant positions across various regional offices of the RBI. Vacancies are distributed across centres such as Mumbai, Chennai, New Delhi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kolkata and Bhopal, with Mumbai accounting for the highest number of vacancies.

The online application process began on February 16, 2026, and the registration window closed on March 10 after a short extension granted by the central bank.

The RBI clarified that the edit facility will be available only to candidates who successfully submitted their applications along with the required fee within the registration period.

Eligible candidates can log in through the official RBI website, access the edit link, make the permitted changes and resubmit their application forms.

Candidates will be required to pay a correction fee of ₹200 (including GST) to update their details. The fee will be the same for all categories and will not be refunded or adjusted, the bank stated.

The RBI also noted that only the latest modified application will be treated as valid, provided the correction fee has been paid successfully. Candidates who submitted multiple applications have been advised to edit only their most recent application to avoid complications.

Editable Fields

Candidates will be allowed to update the following information:

Examination centre preference

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Class 10 percentage

Class 12 percentage

Each candidate will be permitted to edit and resubmit the application only once during the correction window, and they are advised to carefully verify all details before submission.