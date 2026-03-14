Indian Navy Begins INET 2026 Registration for Agniveer SSR, MR Recruitment 2026; Apply Here

Summary Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal joinindiannavy.gov.in from March 14 to April 6, 2026 The recruitment will be conducted through the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2026, which will serve as the first stage of the selection process

The Indian Navy has begun the online application process for recruitment to Agniveer SSR, Agniveer MR and SSR (Medical) sailor posts for the 01/2027 and 02/2027 batches. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal joinindiannavy.gov.in from March 14 to April 6, 2026.

The recruitment will be conducted through the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2026, which will serve as the first stage of the selection process.

The recruitment is being carried out under the Agnipath Scheme for sailor positions in the navy.

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Applications for Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR posts are open to both male and female candidates, while recruitment for SSR (Medical) sailor posts is limited to unmarried male candidates.

Candidates who qualify the computer-based INET 2026 will proceed to the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), followed by the Stage II written examination. The later stages of the selection process will include document verification and medical examination.

Selected candidates will undergo training at INS Chilka in Odisha.

The notification for the recruitment was released on March 10, 2026. Key dates for the recruitment process include:

Online registration: March 14 – April 6, 2026

Application correction window: April 10 – April 11, 2026

INET 2026 examination: Expected in May 2026

Results: Likely to be announced between May and June 2026

Further stages, including Stage II examination, call-up letters and induction, will continue through 2026 and 2027 for the respective batches.

The age requirements vary by batch.

For Agniveer 01/2027, candidates must be born between December 1, 2004 and May 31, 2009.

For Agniveer 02/2027 and SSR (Medical) 02/2027, candidates must be born between May 1, 2005 and October 31, 2009.

Educational qualifications differ depending on the post:

Agniveer MR: Class 10 pass with at least 50% marks

Agniveer SSR: Class 12 with Mathematics and Physics, or a three-year diploma, with minimum 50% marks

SSR (Medical): Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology with at least 50% marks

Candidates must also qualify the Physical Fitness Test, which includes a 1.6 km run along with squats, push-ups and sit-ups, with separate standards for male and female candidates.

The application fee is ₹550 for all categories, payable through online mode.