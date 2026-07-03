NIFT

NIFT Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Seat Allotment on July 7

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2026
14:57 PM

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Summary
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has commenced the Round 2 choice filling and modification window for the NIFT Counselling 2026 process from July 3
The choice filling and modification facility will remain open until 11:59 pm on July 5, 2026

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has commenced the Round 2 choice filling and modification window for the NIFT Counselling 2026 process from July 3. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can now submit or revise their preferred campuses and courses through the official counselling portal.

The choice filling and modification facility will remain open until 11:59 pm on July 5, 2026.

Before participating in Round 2 choice filling, candidates who made corrections to their application forms must complete the document verification process. NIFT has fixed 8 pm on July 3 as the deadline for document verification of corrected applications.

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NIFT Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule

Application form correction window closes: July 3, 2026 (5 pm)

Document verification for corrected applications: July 3, 2026 (till 8 pm)

Round 2 choice filling and modification: July 3 (5 pm) to July 5, 2026 (11:59 pm)

Round 2 seat allotment result: July 7, 2026

Willingness submission and admission fee payment: July 7 to July 9, 2026 (11:59 pm)

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 will be required to confirm their willingness and complete the admission fee payment within the stipulated deadline to secure their allotted seats.

NIFT Counselling Round 2 Choice Filling: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to submit or modify their preferences:

  1. Visit the official NIFT counselling portal at nift.admissions.nic.in.
  2. Log in using your registered application number and password.
  3. Click on the 'Choice Filling/Modification' option.
  4. Select your preferred NIFT campuses and programmes.
  5. Arrange the choices in the desired order of preference.
  6. Add, remove or reorder preferences, if required.
  7. Review all details carefully.
  8. Save and lock your final choices before the deadline.

Candidates are advised to lock their preferences well before the closing time, as no further modifications will be allowed after the choice filling window closes. They should also regularly visit the official counselling portal for updates regarding seat allotment and subsequent admission rounds.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2026
14:58 PM
NIFT Counselling
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