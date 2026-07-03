UPTET Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at UPESSC Website; Know Passing Marks, Steps to Download

Summary The provisional answer key will be issued separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2, allowing candidates to compare their responses with the official answers and calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results he objection fee is expected to be Rs 500 per question, while the schedule for submitting challenges will be announced separately by UPESSC

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the UPTET Answer Key 2026 on its official website after the completion of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), which is being conducted from July 2 to July 4, 2026 in offline OMR mode across the state.

The provisional answer key will be issued separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2, allowing candidates to compare their responses with the official answers and calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

The commission will release the answer key set-wise, corresponding to the question booklet series allotted to candidates, including Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D. The provisional key will include the correct answers to all 150 questions asked in each paper.

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After the release of the provisional answer key, candidates who find discrepancies will be given an opportunity to raise objections by paying the prescribed fee. The objection fee is expected to be Rs 500 per question, while the schedule for submitting challenges will be announced separately by UPESSC.

After reviewing the objections, the commission will publish the final answer key, which will be used for the preparation of the UPTET 2026 results.

UPTET Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key once it is released:

Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Click on the UPTET Exam Portal available on the homepage.

Select the 'UPTET Provisional Answer Key 2026' link.

Choose Paper 1 or Paper 2.

Select your question booklet series (Set A, B, C or D).

Open the answer key PDF.

Download and save the file for future reference.

Candidates are advised to match their responses with the official answer key to estimate their scores and submit objections, if required, within the timeline specified by the commission.